10-year-old pulls ATV into the path of a car; impact causes serious injuries

A ten-year boy, riding an ATV, was taken to the hospital following an accident Monday night one mile south of King City.

John Rigney of Albany was seriously injured and transported by emergency medical services to Mosiac Life Care in St. Joseph.

Rigney had turned west from a field entrance, in front of a westbound car driven by 41-year-old James Davis of King City, the ATV was struck in the rear, and the impact caused the boy to be thrown off.

The ATV was demolished and the car received minor damage. Rigney was not using safety equipment.