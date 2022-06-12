Two from Rolla injured after pickup strikes rear of military vehicle in Macon County

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Two Rolla residents were hurt late Saturday afternoon when a pickup truck hit the rear of a slow-moving military vehicle in southern Macon County.

The driver of the pickup, 50-year-old Patrick Johnston, was taken by medical helicopter to University Hospital in Columbia with moderate injuries. An eleven-year-old boy, who was a passenger in the pickup, was taken by ambulance to University Hospital with moderate injuries. The operator of the multi-purpose military vehicle, 29-year-old Brandon John of Independence, was not reported hurt.

The crash happened one mile north of Excello as both vehicles were northbound on Highway 63 when the pickup hit the rear of the slow-moving military vehicle.

The truck was demolished and the RG-31 military vehicle received minor damage. All three occupants were wearing seat belts.