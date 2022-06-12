Obituary & Services: Doris Marie Brownsberger

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Doris Marie Brownsberger, 90, Bethany, MO (formerly of Kearney, MO) passed away Friday, June 10, 2022, at a Gallatin nursing home.

She was born on July 29, 1931, in Buffalo, Missouri the daughter of Roy and Nora (Smith) Todd.

She was preceded in death by her husband, David on March 27, 2007; her parents; brothers, Billy and Jim Todd, and a sister, Rosemary Spence.

Doris is survived by her sons, Randy and Gary Brownsberger; daughter, Sandra Kay Brownsberger; sister, Mildred Lynch; brothers, Ronnie and David Todd; three grandchildren, John Ross (Kelsey), Jesse (Taylor) Brownsberger, and Cara (Jason) Young; one great-grandchild, Lukas Young, and several nieces and nephews.

Memorial Graveside Services and Inurnment will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, June 17 in Resurrection Cemetery, 5001 NE Cookingham Dr., Kansas City, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Bethany, MO. The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Thursday at Parklawn Northland Chapel, Liberty, MO. Memorials may be made to Three Rivers Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 46, Bethany, MO 64424.