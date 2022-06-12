Funding available for Trichomoniasis testing until June 15

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

In an effort to help protect Missouri’s cattle industry, the Department of Agriculture has funding available for Trichomoniasis testing. The testing must go through the MDA Springfield Diagnostic Laboratory or the University of Missouri Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory in order to be considered for reimbursement. The animals are required to have official IDs and samples must be submitted by an accredited veterinarian. Producers will be reimbursed up to $50 per test for bulls over 12 months of age. The reimbursement process is outlined below:

The veterinarian will submit an invoice to the producer, like normal, and the veterinary clinic will pay the laboratory invoice, per usual. The producer must pay the invoice to the veterinary clinic before reimbursement from the Department of Agriculture. Producers may submit their paid invoices by email to [email protected] or by mail to our office at MO Dept. of Agriculture, Division of Animal Health, P.O. Box 630, Jefferson City, MO 65102. All bulls must reside in Missouri. Pooled samples are not accepted, they must be individual tests. All requests for payment must be received by June 15, 2022. The program may end sooner if funds are exhausted.

Please refer producers with reimbursement questions to the MDA Animal Health office at (573) 751-3377. If you have specific questions regarding testing, contact the MDA Springfield Diagnostic Laboratory at (417) 895-6861. MDA will charge a fee of $20 per Trichomoniasis test and media pouches are an additional $7.50 each.

