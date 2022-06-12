Milan man injured in crash west of Kirksville on Highway 6

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Highway Patrol reports a Milan man sustained minor injuries when the car he was driving hit another car two miles west of Kirksville on Friday evening, June 10th.

An ambulance took 55-year-old Lloyd Raygor to the Northeast Regional Medical Center. No injuries were reported for the other driver, 21-year-old Hannah Chang of Kirksville.

Chang’s vehicle was stopped in traffic on Highway 6 when the other car struck it in the rear, forcing both vehicles off the road.

Raygor’s car was totaled, and the other vehicle received extensive damage. Chang wore a seat belt, but Raygor did not.

Assistance was provided by the Kirksville Fire Department as well as the Adair County Sheriff’s Office and Ambulance.