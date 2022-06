Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Chillicothe Fire Department reports an outbuilding and a pickup truck are total losses as the result of a fire on Friday night, June 10th.

Firefighters used 6,500 gallons of water to extinguish the fire at 7704 LIV 237.

The owner was listed as Richard Lavature and no injuries were reported.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was on the scene for approximately one and a half hours.

(Photo courtesy Livingston County Sheriff’s Department)