Cameron motorcycle rider strikes deer on Route A

A Cameron resident was hurt Saturday afternoon when a deer ran into the path of the motorcycle he was riding southwest of Cameron.

Forty-three-year-old Shane McQueen was taken by private vehicle to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident happened five miles southwest of Cameron on Route A as McQueen attempted to stop the northbound motorcycle but struck the deer.

There was extensive damage to the motorcycle and it was noted in the patrol report that McQueen was not wearing any safety equipment.