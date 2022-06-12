Cameron motorcycle rider strikes deer on Route A

Local News June 12, 2022 KTTN News
Motorcycle collides with deer
A Cameron resident was hurt Saturday afternoon when a deer ran into the path of the motorcycle he was riding southwest of Cameron.

Forty-three-year-old Shane McQueen was taken by private vehicle to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries.

The accident happened five miles southwest of Cameron on Route A as McQueen attempted to stop the northbound motorcycle but struck the deer.

There was extensive damage to the motorcycle and it was noted in the patrol report that McQueen was not wearing any safety equipment.

