Three-vehicle crash on Highway 169 injures Cameron woman

A Cameron woman was involved in a three-vehicle accident in Buchanan County on Friday morning, June 10th in which two Gower residents were injured.

The Highway Patrol reports the driver of a sports utility vehicle, 71-year-old Russell Plummer of Gower, sustained moderate injuries, and his passenger, 70-year-old Diana Plummer of Gower, received serious injuries. The Plummers were taken by ambulance to Mosaic Life Care in Saint Joseph.

No injuries were reported for the driver of the car, 30-year-old Macy Chadd of Cameron, or the minivan driver 29 year old Anna Plackemeier of Cosby.

The vehicles were on northbound Highway 169 four miles north of Gower, as the car and SUV were stopped in traffic. The car reportedly attempted to turn south into a private driveway, the minivan struck the rear of the SUV, and the SUV hit the car.

The car came to rest on the northbound shoulder receiving minor damage. The other vehicles came to rest on the road and received extensive damage.

The drivers and passengers all wore seat belts.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office and Tri-County Ambulance assisted at the scene of the crash.