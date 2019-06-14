Trenton man charged with possession of a controlled substance

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports a Trenton man was remanded to the sheriff in Division One of Circuit Court Thursday on a capias warrant on two felony charges stemming from an incident in December 2017. A capias warrant is essentially an order to arrest and detain an individual for the purpose of guaranteeing a court appearance.

Fifty-eight-year-old James Irving Lewellen has been charged with possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoid and resisting or interfering with an arrest for a felony. His bond is $5,000 with 10% cash approved, and he is scheduled for Division One of Circuit Court July 11th.

Court documents accuse Lewellen of possessing methamphetamine and failing to stop for emergency lights and sirens, with the purpose of resisting lawful detention, when Trenton Police Officer Matt Preston attempted to make a lawful stop of a vehicle for felony driving without a license.