Freedom of Road Riders annual “Spring Fling” set for June 21 through 23, 2019

The Freedom of Road Riders Local 8 of Chillicothe sponsors the 33rd Annual Spring Fling at the R-Barn, LLC at 19206 Country Road 171 of Bogard next weekend.

The event June 21st through 23rd will include a performance by the band Point of No Return on the Main Stage Friday night from 9 to 1 o’clock.

Saturday night’s performances will include Bluz Benderz from 5 to 9 o’clock and S. O. B. from 9 to 1 o’clock. Other events Saturday will include a poker run, with sign in at 9 o’clock that morning, the first bike out at 10 o’clock, and the last bike in at 2 o’clock. Sign in for field events will start at noon, and they start at 1 o’clock and bike show sign in will start at 4 o’clock, and the event will begin at 5 o’clock.

There will also be beer, food, and trinket vendors as well as overnight camping available. No one younger than 21 will be admitted so those attending must have valid photo identification at all times.

Weekend admission for the Annual Spring Fling June 21st through 23rd will cost $15.00 and admission after 7 o’clock Saturday night will cost $1.00. RV spots are $20.00

More information can be obtained by contacting Mike at 660-973-3907 or Glenda at 660-247-5713.