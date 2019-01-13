Trenton City Council agenda includes ordinances and shutoff policy

The Trenton City Council will consider two ordinances next week regarding the purchase of sand and aggregate.

The council will meet at the Trenton City Hall on Monday night, January 14 at 7 o’clock.

The ordinances would approve agreements with Norris Quarries to purchase 3,000 tons of sand and 10,000 plus tons of aggregate. Other items on the agenda include the selection of a special tax counsel, approval of a recloser quote and the shutoff policy, and discussion of headworks for the sewer plant.