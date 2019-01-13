Landes Oil purchases 7th Heaven convenience store

Landes Oil, Incorporated recently purchased the convenience store at 1841 East 28th Street in Trenton, which was previously 7th Heaven and TNT.

Owner Greg Landes reports his company purchased the location in December, and it is being updated. Landes says he looks forward to opening the second Landes Oil location in Trenton.

The store on Ninth Street will remain open and Landes hopes the store on 28th Street will open in April.

The locally owned and operated Landes Oil has been in business since 1948.