Trenton Building and Nuisance Board holds brief meeting on Monday evening

It was a brief meeting on Monday night for five members of the Trenton Building and Nuisance Board. Those in attendance at the meeting were David Mlika, Gaylon McCorkle, Vicki Meservey, Mary Axtell, and Lindsay Stevens while two others were absent.

It was announced Barbara Morgans has sold 506 Jackson Street. That address had been among locations scheduled for a public hearing. Since there’s a new owner, the location was returned to the “Declaration of a Nuisance.”

Advancing from “public hearing “to the category called “findings of fact” were 1422 Tindall Avenue, 1703 East 2nd Street, and 704 East 17th Street. The owner of the Tindall property, Steve Oakleaf, attended the hearing to explain an injury has prevented him from making any repairs. Oakleaf also indicated there’s been a bit of interest from potential buyers. After discussion, Oakleaf was asked to come to the city hall to sign a letter of intent to have the structure torn down even if he can not afford to pay his share of the cost. Getting it on the tentative list allows the city to obtain a bid on what

demolition will cost.

The building board moved 405 East 22nd Street from “Nuisance” to a “Public Hearing” and 60-day extensions were granted to the owners of 403 East 9th and 1432 Main.