Trenton Police Department reports 194 nuisance incidents filed in 2022

Pin Reddit Share Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton Police Department reports 194 nuisance incidents had been filed for the year as of November 28th.

That is an increase of three from what was reported through October 24th and up 90 from what was reported from January through November 22 of 2021.

A nuisance summary shows the greatest number of complaints for this year involved grass and weeds with 104. There were 72 involving trash and debris, 15 unregistered vehicles, and three involving the open storage of a disabled vehicle.

Forty-two incidents were active, 99 had been cleared, and 50 were to be prosecuted. There were 12 nuisance-related incidents on the court docket.