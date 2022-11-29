Trenton Building Inspector issues monthly report

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

There were 25 total building inspections in Trenton from October 18th through November 8th.

Building Inspector Wes Barone reports eight of those were for the right of way, six each were for rental and new construction, and five were for pre-permit. There were 12 total permits issued. They included six for building, five for the right of way, and one for occupancy.

The Building Inspector’s Report indicates there were 10 nuisance calls or inspections, five zoning issues or notices, and seven citations. There was one case on the court docket.