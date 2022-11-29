Department of Elementary and Secondary Education awards grants to Missouri Career and Technical Education programs

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education has awarded several Missouri Career and Technical Education programs with grant dollars to further support the important work that these programs do to ensure all Missouri students are prepared for success upon graduation and further contribute to developing Missouri’s workforce.

“Career and technical education is critical to our workforce development goals here in the State of Missouri,” Governor Parson said. “Every day the necessity for a post-secondary degree, trade, or industry-recognized credential is growing for good-paying jobs across the state, and we want to support Missourians as they seek to learn new skills, especially in our career and technical education programs.”

Missouri’s Area Career Center Opportunity (MACCO) Grant provides funding to enhance the state’s CTE capacity by providing more opportunities for CTE students while updating and modernizing career centers’ infrastructure and equipment.

MACCO is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) and was included in Governor Parson’s Fiscal Year 2023 budget proposal to the General Assembly. MACCO grants local education agencies (LEAs) up to $400,000 for the following purposes:

Create new high-demand and emerging programs

Construct a new area career center building

Renovate or build an addition to an existing area career center

Update or expand current CTE programs

Improve infrastructure for safety and equipment needs

Upgrade equipment and instructional technology

The grant funds must be used to enhance or extend area career centers’ capacities to increase students’ knowledge and skills needed to gain employment in current or emerging fields, continue their education or re-train for new business and industry opportunities. The grant required LEAs to submit an application and match 25 percent of the awarded MACCO funds.

Grant recipients and award totals are as follows:

Arcadia Valley Career Center, Ironton, $400,000.00

Boonslick Technical Education Center, Boonville, $400,000.00

Cape Girardeau Career & Technology Center, Cape Girardeau, $400,000.00

Career and Technology Center at Fort Osage, Independence, $400,000.00

Carrollton Area Career Center, Carrollton, $400,000.00

Carthage Technical Center, Carthage, $400,000.00

Cass Career Center, Harrisonville, $385,500.00

Clinton Technical School, Clinton, $400,000.00

Columbia Area Career Center, Columbia, $400,000.00

Crowder College Technical Education Center, Neosho, $400,000.00

Current River Career Center, Doniphan, $400,000.00

Dallas County Technical Center, Buffalo, $400,000.00

Davis H. Hart Career Center, Mexico, $234,000.00

Eldon Career Center, Eldon, $400,000.00

Excelsior Springs Area Career Center, Excelsior Springs, $400,000.00

Four Rivers Career Center, Washington, $400,000.00

Franklin Technology Center, Joplin, $400,000.00

Gibson Technical Center, Reeds Spring, $400,000.00

Grand River Technical School, Chillicothe, $400,000.00

Herndon Career Center, Raytown, $400,000.00

Hillyard Technical Center, St. Joseph, $400,000.00

Jefferson College – Area Technical School, Hillsboro, $400,000.00

Kennett Career and Technology Center, Kennett, $400,000.00

Kirksville Area Technical Center, Kirksville, $400,000.00

Lake Career and Technical Center, Camdenton, $400,000.00

Lamar Career & Technical Center, Lamar, $323,500.00

Lebanon Technology and Career Center, Lebanon, $400,000.00

Lewis & Clark Career Center, St. Charles, $400,000.00

Lex La-Ray Technical Center, Lexington, $400,000.00

Linn County Area Career and Technical Center, Brookfield, $400,000.00

Manual Career and Technical Center, Kansas City, $400,000.00

Miller Career Academy, St. Louis, $400,000.00

Nevada Regional Technical Center, Nevada, $400,000.00

New Madrid County R-I Technical Skills Center, New Madrid, $400,000.00

Nichols Career Center, Jefferson City, $400,000.00

Northwest Technical School, Maryville, $400,000.00

OTC Career Center, Springfield, $400,000.00

Ozark Mountain Technical Center, Mountain Grove, $400,000.00

Pemiscot County Career and Technology Center, Hayti, $400,000.00

Perryville Area Career and Technology Center, Perryville, $400,000.00

Pike-Lincoln Technical Center, Eolia, $400,000.00

Poplar Bluff Technical Career Center, Poplar Bluff, $400,000.00

Rolla Technical Center/Rolla Technical Institute, Rolla, $400,000.00

Scott Regional Technology Center, Monett, $400,000.00

Sikeston Career & Technology Center, Sikeston, $400,000.00

South Central Career Center, West Plains, $150,000.00

Special School District St. Louis County, Town & Country, $400,000.00

State Fair Career & Technology Center, Sedalia, $400,000.00

UniTec Career Center, Bonne Terre, $400,000.00

Warrensburg Area Career Center, Warrensburg, $400,000.00

Waynesville Career Center, Waynesville, $400,000.00