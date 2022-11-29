Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce to hold annual radio auction on Saturday

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

More than 135 items are to be offered for bids when the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce conducts its annual radio auction this Saturday, December 3, 2022.

Representatives of the Chamber of Commerce take over the announcing duties on KTTN at approximately 8:45 Saturday morning offering merchandise and gift certificates while others answer phone calls from listeners and take bids on the items.

Returning as auctioneers will be Rick Hull and Melissa Purkapile. Answering phone calls will be Crystal Whitaker and Stephanie Burnfin. Other chamber ambassadors will be working the auction as well and Trenton Chamber of Commerce President Debbie Carman will coordinate activities and announce the winning bids.

Buyers of the items will need to pay the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce. KTTN Radio is donating the air time for the chamber auction.

The Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page will have photos of many items as they come up for auction. The list of items can be viewed on the Trenton Area Chamber of Commerce website the Chamber Facebook page, and in this week’s Republican-Times Newspaper.

Proceeds from the auction benefit the Trenton Chamber of Commerce sponsored events and promotions. The office is located at the Eastgate Shopping Center in Trenton.