Rear-end collision on Highway 6 sends eight to hospital

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 6, six and a half miles west of Green Castle, resulted in multiple injuries early Tuesday morning. The crash, reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, occurred at 5:20 a.m. on May 14, 2024.

The accident involved a 2015 GMC Terrain and a 2014 Ford Explorer. The GMC Terrain, driven by 26-year-old Robenson Rosena of Kirksville, was traveling westbound when it slowed to avoid a deer in the roadway. The Ford Explorer, driven by 51-year-old Felicien N. Izukuma, also from Kirksville, struck the Terrain from behind.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene by Littrel Towing.

Eight individuals, including both drivers, were injured in the collision. All occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The injured were transported to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital by either ambulance or private conveyance.

Those injured include:

Robenson Rosena, 26, driver of the GMC Terrain, moderate injuries

Angeline J. Duvert, 22, occupant of the Ford Explorer, moderate injuries

Fabienne Gerlus, 30, occupant of the GMC Terrain, moderate injuries

Aristote Mwendo, 35, occupant of the Ford Explorer, moderate injuries

Alien Breus, 42, occupant of the GMC Terrain, moderate injuries

Odmis Castor, 46, occupant of the GMC Terrain, moderate injuries

Lea Maleouenda, 47, occupant of the Ford Explorer, moderate injuries

Sufard Duvert, 52, occupant of the Ford Explorer, moderate injuries

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Green Castle Fire Department, and Green City Fire Department.

