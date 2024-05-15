Rear-end collision on Highway 6 sends eight to hospital

Local News May 15, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Vehicle accident or crash involving deer news graphic
Share To Your Social Network
             

A two-vehicle collision on Highway 6, six and a half miles west of Green Castle, resulted in multiple injuries early Tuesday morning. The crash, reported by the Missouri State Highway Patrol, occurred at 5:20 a.m. on May 14, 2024.

The accident involved a 2015 GMC Terrain and a 2014 Ford Explorer. The GMC Terrain, driven by 26-year-old Robenson Rosena of Kirksville, was traveling westbound when it slowed to avoid a deer in the roadway. The Ford Explorer, driven by 51-year-old Felicien N. Izukuma, also from Kirksville, struck the Terrain from behind.

Both vehicles sustained extensive damage and were towed from the scene by Littrel Towing.

Eight individuals, including both drivers, were injured in the collision. All occupants were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The injured were transported to Sullivan County Memorial Hospital by either ambulance or private conveyance.

Those injured include:

  • Robenson Rosena, 26, driver of the GMC Terrain, moderate injuries
  • Angeline J. Duvert, 22, occupant of the Ford Explorer, moderate injuries
  • Fabienne Gerlus, 30, occupant of the GMC Terrain, moderate injuries
  • Aristote Mwendo, 35, occupant of the Ford Explorer, moderate injuries
  • Alien Breus, 42, occupant of the GMC Terrain, moderate injuries
  • Odmis Castor, 46, occupant of the GMC Terrain, moderate injuries
  • Lea Maleouenda, 47, occupant of the Ford Explorer, moderate injuries
  • Sufard Duvert, 52, occupant of the Ford Explorer, moderate injuries

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department, Green Castle Fire Department, and Green City Fire Department.

Post Views: 77

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.