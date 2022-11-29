Teenager from Unionville injured in crash on Highway 129

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A Unionville teenager was taken to a hospital following a single-vehicle, rollover, crash on Monday night ten miles north of Unionville.

A seventeen-year-old girl received minor injuries and was taken by private vehicle to the medical center in Centerville, Iowa.

The northbound sports utility vehicle went off the right side of Highway 129, struck a ditch, and overturned.

Damage was extensive and the teenage driver was using her seat belt.

The highway patrol does not list the names of juveniles in accident reports.