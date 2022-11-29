Single-vehicle crash on Route J in Carroll County injures man from Tina community

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

A resident of the Tina community was injured in a single-vehicle accident Monday night in northern Carroll County.

Forty-two-year-old Steve Solomon received moderate injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

The pickup had been southbound on county road 261 when the driver allegedly failed to halt for a stop sign with Route J, crossed the highway, and struck an embankment,

The pickup was demolished and the report indicated Solomon was not using a seat belt.