Single-vehicle crash on Route J in Carroll County injures man from Tina community

Local News November 29, 2022November 29, 2022 KTTN News
Accident-Crash graphic
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

A resident of the Tina community was injured in a single-vehicle accident Monday night in northern Carroll County.

Forty-two-year-old Steve Solomon received moderate injuries and was taken by private vehicle to Carroll County Memorial Hospital in Carrollton.

The pickup had been southbound on county road 261 when the driver allegedly failed to halt for a stop sign with Route J, crossed the highway, and struck an embankment,

The pickup was demolished and the report indicated Solomon was not using a seat belt.

Post Views: 381
WhatsApp
Share
Reddit
Share
Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.