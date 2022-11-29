Obituary & Services: Shirley Nadine Schnieder

WhatsApp Share Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Shirley Nadine Schnieders, age 86, a resident of Bogard, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, November 27, 2022, at Riverbend Heights Health and Rehabilitation Center, Lexington, Missouri.

Shirley was born the daughter of Nathan and Nina (Wells) Keith on September 14, 1936, in Chillicothe, Missouri. She was united in marriage to Albert Joe Schnieders on February 12, 1956, in Utica, Missouri. He preceded her in death on September 10, 2015. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Carrollton, Missouri. Shirley was also a member of the Red Hat Society. She enjoyed ceramics, making flower arrangements, cake decorating, crocheting, and knitting. She always kept herself busy.

Survivors include two sons, Frank Schnieders of Chillicothe, Missouri, and Mark Schnieders of Higbee, Missouri; one daughter, Gwen Palmer of Colorado Springs, Colorado; nine grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Albert Joe Schnieders; one brother, Nathan Keith, Jr.; and two sisters, Audrey Anderson and Norma Shoop.

Graveside services will be held at Wheeling Cemetery, Wheeling, Missouri, on Thursday, December 1, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. There is no scheduled visitation. Friends may call at the Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri, on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601. Online condolences may be made at www.lindleyfuneralhomes.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Lindley Funeral Home, Chillicothe, Missouri.