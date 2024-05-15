Medical incident leads to crash on Highway 36 near New Cambria

State News May 15, 2024 Digital Correspondent
Ambulance with Medic Symbol (accident)
Share To Your Social Network
             

A medical incident resulted in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 36 westbound, three miles west of New Cambria on May 14, 2024. The incident occurred at approximately 3:21 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

James E. Baker, an 82-year-old man from LaPlata, was driving a 2022 Ford Maverick westbound when he experienced a medical episode. This caused him to veer off the left side of the roadway and strike a guardrail. The vehicle sustained minor damage and was towed from the scene by Still Wrecker.

Baker, who was wearing a seat belt, did not suffer any injuries in the accident. He was transported to Samaritan Hospital by Macon County Ambulance for further evaluation.

The Highway Patrol was assisted by CPL Skaggs at the scene.

Post Views: 23

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Digital Correspondent

https://www.kttn.com/

This article was written by our Digital Correspondent, or the Artificial Intelligence engine Chat GPT (https://openai.com/). We provide all of the pertinent information related to the articile we want, such as a news release or information provided by one of the KTTN/KGOZ staff, and the AI engine then writes the article from a prompt. If the information is provided by a news release, credit is generally given to the person, entity or organization that provided the news release. The final article is then examined by a real person and edited to fit our format for either the KTTN website or for broadcast on one of, or all three of our stations.