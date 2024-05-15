Medical incident leads to crash on Highway 36 near New Cambria

Share To Your Social Network

A medical incident resulted in a single-vehicle accident on Highway 36 westbound, three miles west of New Cambria on May 14, 2024. The incident occurred at approximately 3:21 p.m., according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

James E. Baker, an 82-year-old man from LaPlata, was driving a 2022 Ford Maverick westbound when he experienced a medical episode. This caused him to veer off the left side of the roadway and strike a guardrail. The vehicle sustained minor damage and was towed from the scene by Still Wrecker.

Baker, who was wearing a seat belt, did not suffer any injuries in the accident. He was transported to Samaritan Hospital by Macon County Ambulance for further evaluation.

The Highway Patrol was assisted by CPL Skaggs at the scene.

