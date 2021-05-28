Summer events announced at Crowder State Park

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Several weekly events will be held at Crowder State Park west of Trenton this summer. Explorer hikes, nature games, and evening programs will start May 29th and go through Labor Day weekend.

Park staff will guide an explorer hike each Saturday at 10 a.m. The hikes will begin at the campground amphitheater and travel a short section of a trail. Things seen along the way will be discussed, such as butterflies, snails, flowers, and spiders.

A nature game will be played at the campground amphitheater each Saturday at 3 p.m. Participants can learn about nature as they play.

A different nature topic will be discussed each Saturday at 8:30 at night during a nature program.

May 29th’s program will be about campfire cooking. Park staff and campground hosts will give tips, tricks, and recipes to try while camping.

Examples of other topics include cold-blooded animals and creatures of the night.

Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable walking shoes and insect repellent to the Saturday events. Social distancing measures will be practiced.

More information on the events can be found on the Crowder State Park Facebook page.

