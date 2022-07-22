Student registration in the Gallatin R-5 School District begins on August 9th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Gallatin R-5 School District has announced registration times.

Gallatin High School seniors will register on August 10th from 9 to 11 o’clock, and juniors will register from 1 to 3 pm. Sophomores will register on August 11th from 9 to 11 am, and freshmen will register from 1 to 3 pm.

For the middle school, eighth graders will register on August 10th from 9 to 11 am, and seventh graders will register from 1 to 3 pm. Sixth graders will register on August 11th from 9 to 11 am, and fifth graders will register from 1 to 3 pm.

The Gallatin Middle and High schools will be open on August 11th from 5 to 7 p.m. That will be an additional opportunity for students to turn in enrollment forms, make class schedule changes, check out their lockers, and tour the building.

New student registration at the elementary school will be on August 9th from 9 am to 11:30 am and 1 to 3 pm. Open registration for all grade levels will be on August 10th and 11th from 9 am to 11:30 and 1 to 3 pm on both days.

The elementary school will hold a back-to-school night on August 18th from 5 pm to 6:30 pm.

Anyone unable to attend at a student’s specified time or the evening registration on August 11th is asked to call the Gallatin School District at 660-663-2171.