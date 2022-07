Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Grundy County Local Emergency Planning Committee next week will discuss new exercise requirements.

The committee will meet at the Trenton Fire Department on July 27th at 9 am. There is an option to attend via Zoom. The meeting ID is 876 4150 8990, and the passcode is 052757.

Other items on the agenda include future funding and the Chemical Emergency Preparedness Fund.