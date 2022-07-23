Audio: Camp Rainbow, summer camp for special needs individuals, back in full swing for this year’s camp

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Camp Rainbow is a summer camp for special needs individuals held at Crowder State Park west of Trenton each June. Camp Rainbow Director Daniel Savage says he was excited to be back at full capacity this year for the camp’s 66th year.

Savage reports there are usually about 60 campers per session, and there are three sessions, with each session lasting two full days and two nights.

There are also about 60 all-volunteer staff members at each session and Savage says summer camp activities include going to the lake and fishing.

Each night concludes with a program. Past programs have included magicians and musical guests and a talent show was started in 2022.

Each session ends with a dance.

Campers can be as young as eight years old to spend the night, and there is no maximum age limit. Camp Rainbow can also accommodate campers confined to wheelchairs who can communicate their needs.

The cost for Camp Rainbow is $15 per camper with campers coming from a variety of areas. The Camp Rainbow Board has been dedicated to keeping the cost low for campers.

Camp Rainbow holds fundraisers and is supported by Senate Bill 40 organizations in the area.

The camp is also one of the charities chosen by the Black Silo Winery to receive part of the proceeds from the Mid-America Music Festival at the Black Silo Winery of Trenton from August 5th through 7th. This is the third year Camp Rainbow has been selected.

Volunteers from the charities will work at a beverage tent, and the charities will receive a portion of the proceeds of sales from the tent. The other charities are Bright Futures Chillicothe, Main Street Trenton, and the Green Hills Animal Shelter.

Camp Rainbow will also receive funds from sponsorships it sells for the festival and the sale of raffle tickets for a Kansas City Chiefs game. A link to buy tickets for the raffle is on the Mid-America Music Festival Facebook page.

Andrea McKown with the festival approached Savage a few years ago to see if Camp Rainbow was interested in being a part of the event.

Information will be available about Camp Rainbow at the Mid-America Music Festival if attendees want to make a donation directly to the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization or find out more about volunteering.

Savage believes volunteers help at Camp Rainbow as they realize some people might need a little help.

More information can be found by going to camp-rainbow.org. Daniel Savage can also be called at 660-247-1703.