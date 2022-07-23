Evergy to adjust monthly electric bills

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Missouri Public Service Commission has approved requests filed by Evergy Missouri West and Evergy Missouri Metro to adjust the demand-side programs investment mechanism charge on customer bills.

The charge appears as a separate line item on customer bills. It allows Evergy to recover demand-side management program costs and incentives under the Missouri Energy Efficiency Investment Act.

An Evergy Missouri West residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month will see the charge decrease by about $2.31 a month. An Evergy Missouri Metro residential customer using 1,000 kilowatt-hours of electricity a month will see the charge decrease by about $2.01 a month. The changes will go into effect on August 1st.

Evergy Missouri West provides electric service to around 347,400 customers in Missouri, including in the counties of Daviess, Grundy, Harrison, Livingston, Mercer, Carroll, Clinton, DeKalb, and Gentry, Ray, and Worth.

Evergy Missouri Metro provides electric service to about 292,700 customers in Missouri, including in the counties of Livingston, Carroll, and Chariton.