Man from Polo charged with four counts of child molestation

A Polo man has been charged with four felony counts of second-degree child molestation involving a child less than 12 years of age. Online court information shows that 57-year-old Craig Mitchell has also been charged with felony tampering with a witness in a felony prosecution.

The child molestation charges stem from March 2017, and the other charge stems from October 2017.

Bond was set at $100,000 cash only with a special condition of bond supervision by Supervision Services. Mitchell is scheduled for an initial appearance in court on August 4th.