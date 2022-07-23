Sullivan County Health Department to offer mandatory food trainng

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Sullivan County Health Department reminds food handlers that they must attend food handlers training to possess a permit to be in compliance with the county food ordinance. Training will be held at the Milan Community Center on July 28th from 2 to 3 pm.

The class is mandatory for restaurant owners, food employees, and food retailers. Licenses expired in June for those who took the classes in 2020. Training costs $10 per person.

Register for the July 28th food handlers training by calling the Sullivan County Health Department at 660-265-4141.