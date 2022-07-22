Annual Jameson Picnic to be held August 5th and 6th

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The 131st Annual Jameson Picnic will be held at the Jameson City Park on August 5th and 6th.

A baby show will be that Friday evening at 6:30. The Katatonics will perform classic rock music at 8 o’clock.

That Saturday will include a parade at 11 a.m. and an ATV/UTV poker chip run starting at noon. The grand prize for the poker chip run is a Yeti cooler. A lawn tractor pull will begin at 1 o’clock. There will also be games for all ages as well as a coed cornhole tournament at 3 o’clock. Brock Griffin will auction items donated by local businesses at 5:30. Mixology will perform rock and roll and country music at 8:30.

The Jameson Lions Club will sponsor a free drawing after the entertainment each night.

Food will be available at the Jameson Picnic. It will include tenderloins, fries, hot dogs, nachos, hamburgers, and pie. There will also be drinks.

Attendees are asked to bring lawn chairs.

More information on the event on August 5th and 6th can be found on the Jameson website or the Jameson Facebook page. You may also contact Jim Duly at 660-334-0428 or Jan Duly at 660-663-3520.