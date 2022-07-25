Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry to visit Trenton only once during August

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton First Baptist Church has made an advance announcement that the Second Harvest Mobile Food Pantry will stop in Trenton only once, during August.

For some time, the mobile pantry has come to the First Baptist Church on Oklahoma Avenue twice a month – on the 1st and 3rd Wednesday mornings. Pastor Josh Gottman reports the next time the mobile pantry will be in Trenton is Wednesday, August 17th.

The mobile pantry from St. Joseph is operating on a summer travel schedule which has the unit in Trenton by 9 am.