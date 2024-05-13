Chillicothe Police Department activity report for Sunday, May 12, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

On Sunday, May 12th, 2024, the Chillicothe Police Department responded to numerous calls, assisting the community in various civil and criminal matters. Throughout the day, officers addressed matters ranging from queries about legal issues to actively investigating criminal activities.

8:59 a.m. A citizen visited the Police Department seeking guidance on landlord/tenant and protection order laws. After discussing the issues, officers determined the inquiries were civil and referred the individual to an attorney and the victim advocate.

10:11 a.m. A citizen contacted the department to offer information pertinent to an active investigation. Officers received the details and planned further follow-up actions.

10:24 a.m. Officers engaged in an additional investigation concerning a case at the 1500 block of Maple St.

11:17 a.m. Another inquiry about landlord/tenant and storage unit regulations was made by a citizen. The matter was identified as civil, leading to a referral to legal counsel.

2:51 p.m. An inquiry was made regarding the legality of marijuana usage in city parks. Officers clarified its prohibition under city ordinances and subsequently inspected Simpson Park for possible violations, although no suspects were found.

3:30 p.m. A local business owner presented information crucial to an ongoing theft investigation. Officers accepted the details for further exploration.

3:34 p.m. Traffic control was conducted on MO 190 Hwy at Hornet Rd. due to a high school graduation event.

3:51 p.m. Further investigative follow-up took place in the 200 block of N. Washington St.

5:13 p.m. Discussion ensued with a citizen who contributed information to an existing theft investigation.

5:33 p.m. Officers met with a citizen concerning a custody dispute, taking relevant information for subsequent investigation.

6:45 p.m. Officers, along with the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, helped a stranded motorist in the 300 block of Park Ln.

7:30 p.m. A report of a dog biting another dog and its owner was recorded in the 200 block of Virginia Ave. The suspect was identified, with charges pending, and follow-up assigned to the Animal Control Officer.

8:42 p.m. A report of a suspicious person in the 1200 block of Third St. led to a patrol of the area, though no individual was located.

9:08 p.m. Continued investigative efforts were made in the 200 block of Virginia Ave., with a statement taken to advance the case.

10:56 p.m. A response to a 911 hang-up in the 400 block of Elm St. confirmed no emergency, but a warning was issued regarding the misuse of 911 services.

Officers also conducted traffic stops and business checks, maintaining public safety and order throughout the day.

