Gilman City Board of Education sets lunch prices for the upcoming school year

Lunch and breakfast prices have been set by the Gilman City Board of Education for the upcoming school year.

Regarding lunch, the cost for elementary students is $2.65, for high school students $2.75, and for adults $3.55. Breakfast prices were set at $1.40 for elementary, $1.65 for high school, and $2.00 for adults.

Bids were opened and approved at a recent board of education meeting. Landes Oil won the bid to provide propane; Landes and MFA were selected to provide bus and van fuel; food products and milk will be supplied by Graves food and the Trenton HyVee. No bid was received for trash service.

The oath of office was administered to Ryan Hulett to serve on the board.

Principal Jill Sperry discussed student registration for August 15th and 16th. The faculty kickoff event is on August 17th. The tax rate public hearing will be at 6:30 on the night of August 17th.

The summer school report was read and approved as was the evaluation and the safe return to school plan.