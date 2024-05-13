Trenton High School announces choir awards recipients

Share To Your Social Network

Tyler Busick, Choir Director at Trenton High School, has released the names of students receiving awards for Concert Choir and Gold Rush Choir.

The recipients are:

Outstanding Soprano: Matty Schultz

Outstanding Alto: Evelyn Mehrhoff

Outstanding Tenor: Ethan Shell

Outstanding Bass: Logan Mehrhoff

Progress Award: Peyton Baker

Gold Rush Awards:

Outstanding Soprano: Sofia Currie

Outstanding Alto: Kaytee Wright

Outstanding Tenor: Garrison Otto

Outstanding Bass: Isaac Bonta

Progress Award: Brayden Bell

Ruth Risser Award: Ronald Woods

Ann Brinser Award: Victor Markell

