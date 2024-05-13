Trenton High School announces choir awards recipients

Local News May 13, 2024 KTTN News
Trenton High School Choir news graphic
Share To Your Social Network
             

Tyler Busick, Choir Director at Trenton High School, has released the names of students receiving awards for Concert Choir and Gold Rush Choir.

The recipients are:

  • Outstanding Soprano: Matty Schultz
  • Outstanding Alto: Evelyn Mehrhoff
  • Outstanding Tenor: Ethan Shell
  • Outstanding Bass: Logan Mehrhoff
  • Progress Award: Peyton Baker

Gold Rush Awards:

  • Outstanding Soprano: Sofia Currie
  • Outstanding Alto: Kaytee Wright
  • Outstanding Tenor: Garrison Otto
  • Outstanding Bass: Isaac Bonta
  • Progress Award: Brayden Bell
  • Ruth Risser Award: Ronald Woods
  • Ann Brinser Award: Victor Markell
Post Views: 89

Share To Your Social Network
             

Sharing

Avatar

http://www.kttn.com