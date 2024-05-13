Trenton High School announces choir awards recipients

Tyler Busick, Choir Director at Trenton High School, has released the names of students receiving awards for Concert Choir and Gold Rush Choir.
The recipients are:
- Outstanding Soprano: Matty Schultz
- Outstanding Alto: Evelyn Mehrhoff
- Outstanding Tenor: Ethan Shell
- Outstanding Bass: Logan Mehrhoff
- Progress Award: Peyton Baker
Gold Rush Awards:
- Outstanding Soprano: Sofia Currie
- Outstanding Alto: Kaytee Wright
- Outstanding Tenor: Garrison Otto
- Outstanding Bass: Isaac Bonta
- Progress Award: Brayden Bell
- Ruth Risser Award: Ronald Woods
- Ann Brinser Award: Victor Markell