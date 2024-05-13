Thirteen honor graduates celebrated at THS commencement

Share To Your Social Network

Thirteen honor graduates were recognized at the Trenton High School commencement.

Aubree Jean Dalrymple was announced as the valedictorian, and Nathan George Stark as the salutatorian. Other honor graduates recognized, listed alphabetically, include Katelyn Nicole Clark, Morgan Lynn Foster, Jena Belle Harris, Asrianna Gianna Havens, Victor Leonard Markell, Zachary Zane Michael, Ella Jo Novak, Emma Elaine Roberts, Michael Anthony Schultz, Gabe Michael Stark, and Lillian Kate Woods.

The ceremony, held on Saturday night, celebrated the graduation of 75 students in an outdoor setting.

