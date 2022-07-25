Two crashes, minutes apart, at same location south of Unionville injures multiple people

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Traffic accidents less than ten minutes apart this morning but at the same location injured drivers of motor vehicles. A car was involved in both accidents.

At 7:07 am Monday, a car and pickup truck were approaching each other and collided at a hillcrest on 290th Road – approximately two and a half miles south of Unionville.

The driver of the car, 21-year-old Jack Rogers of Unionville, received moderate injuries and was taken by ambulance to Putnam County Memorial Hospital, then flown by Life Flight medical helicopter to Mercy One hospital in Des Moines.

He was using a seat belt and the patrol reported the driver of a pickup, 66-year-old John Cook of Pollock, wasn’t hurt. He was not using a seat belt.

The car was demolished and the pickup received extensive damage.

At 7:14 am Monday, while Roger’s car was disabled in the roadway, a pickup driven by 37-year-old David Coyle of Unionville came over the hillcrest and struck the driver’s side of the car. The highway patrol reported Coyle was to seek his own treatment for minor injuries.

He was not using a seat belt and Coyle’s pickup was moderately damaged.

The highway patrol was assisted by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department and the Unionville first responders.