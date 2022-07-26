Trenton City Council authorizes price range on purchase of next police car

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Trenton City Council Monday evening authorized a price range on the purchase of the next police car. The state bidding process is expected to open in October.

Upon the recommendation of Police Chief Rex Ross, the council pre-approved a price of $29,000 to $35,000 for a Dodge Charger. The city of Trenton had recent success in selling surplus property on the Purple Wave auction site. City administrator. Ron Urton said Trenton received just over $49,000 with the online auction of equipment. This included $4,900 for a 2014 police interceptor. With that in mind, the council Monday evening authorized two other police cars to be placed on the Purple Wave auction.

The department updates its fleet of police cars by monitoring vehicle miles and maintenance expenses. Ross shared information showing a 2014 vehicle has over 114 thousand miles with $2,000 worth of maintenance. It also was reported two police cars were ordered two years ago with delays in delivery leading to one now being put into service and another that has been delivered but is being outfitted for police work. There are indications that the new price for police cars could be up five to ten percent thus resulting in the city council approving a range in the cost.

The council reviewed a volume buying agreement on transformers with Arkansas Electric Cooperative of Little Rock. Urton told the council such an agreement allows for a better price and guarantees delivery. TMU is looking to get six transformers. An ordinance is to be prepared for council review at the next meeting.

An ordinance was adopted to amend parking restrictions on Laclede Street between 12th Street and Tinsman Avenue. At the request of an individual, Urton said the change removes a no-parking restriction on the west side of Laclede. There will still be no parking for the east side in that portion of Laclede Street.

Some months ago, a concern was expressed about vehicles stopping along the west shoulder of Oklahoma Avenue, waiting to enter the Trenton Middle School parking lot to pick up students after school. Councilman Marvin Humphreys asked what happened to the concern? City Administrator Ron Urton and Mayor Linda Crooks said they would talk with the Trenton R-9 School District administration. Chief Rex Ross indicated that congestion can be a problem.

The council approved an ordinance allowing the Trenton Fire Department’s participation in the Missouri firefighters Critical Illness Trust and Pool. Firefighters are said to be at a greater risk of getting cancer than other occupations. The pool was formed this year to provide immediate payment for eligible firefighters upon diagnosis of 14 nationally-recognized cancers.

Approved on a voice vote was a personnel policy on drug-free workplaces and drug testing. The council approved the Mayor’s re-appointment of Brandon Spencer to the Trenton Historic Preservation Committee.

Seven councilmen attended the half-hour meeting in person at Trenton City Hall. Participating via zoom were Councilman Robert Romesburg, Mayor Linda Crooks, and City Administrator Ron Urton.