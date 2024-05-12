Medal of Valor awarded to Chillicothe police officers

Share To Your Social Network

During a recent Missouri Police Chiefs Association luncheon, Chillicothe Police Officer DeAntwan Gray and Sergeant Preston Sandner were recognized for their exemplary service. Both officers were awarded the Medal of Valor for their courageous actions last fall, which significantly benefited their community.

Police Chief Jon Maples commended the officers, stating, “If you see them out and about, please join us in congratulating them for this honor. They embody the mission of CPD with courage, honor, integrity, and pride.”

(Photo courtesy Chillicothe Police Department)

