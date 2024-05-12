Motorcycle overturns on Route J, Elmer woman injured

Share To Your Social Network

On May 11, 2024, at approximately 2:40 p.m., a motorcycle accident occurred on Route J, two miles east of New Boston, resulting in moderate injuries to a woman. Dikki D. Buck, 64, of Elmer, Missouri, was riding a 2017 Harley Davidson eastbound when she failed to negotiate a curve, traveled off the right side of the road, and overturned.

Buck, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident, was transported by Macon County Ambulance to Samaritan Hospital for treatment. The motorcycle sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene by a private party.

The Macon County Sheriff’s Department and New Boston First Responders assisted at the scene of the accident.

