Roads closed in Northeast Missouri due to flooding

Many roads in Northeast Missouri are flooded this Wednesday morning due to the rains that fell Tuesday evening. Here is a complete listing by county from the MoDOT website of roads closed in Northwest Missouri as of 5:00 am, May 29, 2019. These road closures may change as waters recede so please check the MoDOT map for updates. You can check road conditions in your area by clicking on THIS LINK

State Route 11 – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 11 – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED

Steer Creek

Flooding reported beginning .055 mile(s) after CRD STEER CREEK WAY E, ending .012 mile(s) before CRD CALDWELL WAY S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route 11 – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 11 – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED

Steer Creek

Flooding reported beginning .012 mile(s) after CRD CALDWELL WAY S, ending .055 mile(s) before CRD STEER CREEK WAY E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route 149 – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 149 – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .089 mile(s) before RT BB E, ending .094 mile(s) before MO 6 E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route 149 – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 149 – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED

Shuteye Creek

Flooding reported beginning .056 mile(s) after RT D E, ending .078 mile(s) after CRD PERCH RD E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route 149 – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 149 – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .094 mile(s) after MO 6 E, ending .089 mile(s) after RT BB E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route 149 – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 149 – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED

Shuteye Creek

Flooding reported beginning .078 mile(s) before CRD PERCH RD E, ending .056 mile(s) before RT D E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route B – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED State Route B – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED

Hazel Creek

Flooding reported beginning .043 mile(s) after CRD STOKES RD E, ending .051 mile(s) before RT K E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route E – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED State Route E – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED

Bear Creek

Flooding reported beginning RT V S, ending .055 mile(s) before RR MARCELINE SUB E (005083H).

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route E – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED State Route E – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED

Bear Creek

Flooding reported beginning .055 mile(s) after RR MARCELINE SUB E (005083H), ending RT V S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route K – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED State Route K – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED

Chariton River

Flooding reported beginning MO 6 E, ending .08 mile(s) after RT DD E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route K – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED State Route K – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED

Chariton River

Flooding reported beginning .08 mile(s) before RT DD E, ending MO 6 E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route O – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED State Route O – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED

Spring Creek

Flooding reported beginning .02 mile(s) after RT D E, ending .04 mile(s) after CST SECOND ST E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route O – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED State Route O – ADAIR COUNTY – CLOSED

Spring Creek

Flooding reported beginning .04 mile(s) before CST SECOND ST E, ending .02 mile(s) before RT D E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route D – CLARK COUNTY – CLOSED State Route D – CLARK COUNTY – CLOSED

Wyaconda River

Flooding reported beginning .037 mile(s) before CRD 393 S, ending .028 mile(s) before RT M S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route D – CLARK COUNTY – CLOSED State Route D – CLARK COUNTY – CLOSED

Wyaconda River

Flooding reported beginning .028 mile(s) after RT M S, ending .037 mile(s) after CRD 393 S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route K – CLARK COUNTY – CLOSED State Route K – CLARK COUNTY – CLOSED

Little Fox River

Flooding reported beginning .048 mile(s) before RT N E, ending .003 mile(s) after RT NN E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route K – CLARK COUNTY – CLOSED State Route K – CLARK COUNTY – CLOSED

Little Fox River

Flooding reported beginning .003 mile(s) before RT NN E, ending .048 mile(s) after RT N E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route NN – CLARK COUNTY – CLOSED State Route NN – CLARK COUNTY – CLOSED

Fox River

Flooding reported beginning .03 mile(s) after CRD 56 S, ending .212 mile(s) after CRD 72 E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route NN – CLARK COUNTY – CLOSED State Route NN – CLARK COUNTY – CLOSED

Fox River

Flooding reported beginning .212 mile(s) before CRD 72 E, ending .03 mile(s) before CRD 56 S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route P – CLARK COUNTY – CLOSED State Route P – CLARK COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning .011 mile(s) after CRD 317 E, ending RT F E.

Road closed since 05/03/2019.NOTES: Road is closed due to flooding. Please take alternate route.

State Route P – CLARK COUNTY – CLOSED State Route P – CLARK COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning RT F E, ending .011 mile(s) before CRD 317 E.

Road closed since 05/03/2019.NOTES: Road is closed due to flooding. Please take alternate route.

US 136 – CLARK COUNTY – CLOSED US 136 – CLARK COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .099 mile(s) after CST TAYLOR ST SPUR S, ending .123 mile(s) before US 61 S.

Road closed since 05/20/2019.NOTES: Closed Due To Flooding

US 136 – CLARK COUNTY – CLOSED US 136 – CLARK COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .123 mile(s) after US 61 S, ending .099 mile(s) before CST TAYLOR ST SPUR S.

Road closed since 05/20/2019.NOTES: Closed Due To Flooding

US 61 – CLARK COUNTY – CLOSED US 61 – CLARK COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .123 mile(s) after US 136 E, ending .104 mile(s) before CST TAYLOR ST SPUR S.

Road closed since 05/20/2019.NOTES: Closed Due To Flooding

US 61 – CLARK COUNTY – CLOSED US 61 – CLARK COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .104 mile(s) after CST TAYLOR ST SPUR S, ending .123 mile(s) before US 136 E.

Road closed since 05/20/2019.NOTES: Closed Due To Flooding

State Route 11 – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 11 – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED

North Fork South Fabius River

Flooding reported beginning .038 mile(s) after RT P E, ending MO 15 S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route 11 – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 11 – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED

North Fork South Fabius River

Flooding reported beginning MO 15 S, ending .038 mile(s) before RT P E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route 15 – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 15 – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .351 mile(s) after CRD PENNY AVE S, ending .59 mile(s) before MO 6 E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route 15 – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 15 – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .59 mile(s) after MO 6 E, ending .351 mile(s) before CRD PENNY AVE S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route 151 – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 151 – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .041 mile(s) after MO 156 E, ending .002 mile(s) after RT M E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route C – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED State Route C – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning MO 11 S, ending MO 15 S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route C – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED State Route C – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning MO 15 S, ending MO 11 S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route F – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED State Route F – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED

Little Fabius River

Flooding reported beginning .01 mile(s) after CRD NIGHTINGALE AVE S, ending .018 mile(s) after CRD NICKEL RUN RD S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route F – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED State Route F – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED

Little Fabius River

Flooding reported beginning .018 mile(s) before CRD NICKEL RUN RD S, ending .01 mile(s) before CRD NIGHTINGALE AVE S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route J – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED State Route J – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED

South Fork South Fabius River

Flooding reported beginning .076 mile(s) after CRD BLUEBIRD RD S, ending MO 11 S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route J – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED State Route J – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED

South Fork South Fabius River

Flooding reported beginning MO 11 S, ending .076 mile(s) before CRD BLUEBIRD RD S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route K – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED State Route K – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED

Middle Fabius River

Flooding reported beginning .058 mile(s) before RT V S, ending .069 mile(s) after RT V S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route K – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED State Route K – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED

Middle Fabius River

Flooding reported beginning .069 mile(s) before RT V S, ending .058 mile(s) after RT V S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route V – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED State Route V – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED

Middle Fabius River

Flooding reported beginning .095 mile(s) before RT K E, ending .028 mile(s) after RT K E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route V – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED State Route V – KNOX COUNTY – CLOSED

Middle Fabius River

Flooding reported beginning .028 mile(s) before RT K E, ending .095 mile(s) after RT K E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

Business 61 – LEWIS COUNTY – CLOSED Business 61 – LEWIS COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning .01 mile(s) after MO 16 E, ending US 61 S.

Road closed since 05/20/2019.NOTES: Flood gate has been installed at Canton. Please use alternate route.

Business 61 – LEWIS COUNTY – CLOSED Business 61 – LEWIS COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning US 61 S, ending .01 mile(s) before MO 16 E.

Road closed since 05/20/2019.NOTES: Flood gate has been installed at Canton. Please use alternate route.

State Route 156 – LEWIS COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 156 – LEWIS COUNTY – CLOSED

Grassy Creek

Flooding reported beginning MO 6 E, ending .071 mile(s) before RT J S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route 156 – LEWIS COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 156 – LEWIS COUNTY – CLOSED

Grassy Creek

Flooding reported beginning .071 mile(s) after RT J S, ending MO 6 E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route B – LEWIS COUNTY – CLOSED State Route B – LEWIS COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning .011 mile(s) after RT C E, ending .008 mile(s) after RP RTB TO US61N N.

Road closed since 05/22/2019.NOTES: Use Alt Route

State Route B – LEWIS COUNTY – CLOSED State Route B – LEWIS COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning MO 16 E, ending .002 mile(s) before US 61 N.

Road closed since 05/20/2019.NOTES: Flood gate has been installed closing the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route B – LEWIS COUNTY – CLOSED State Route B – LEWIS COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning .008 mile(s) before RP US61N TO RTB N, ending .011 mile(s) before RT C E.

Road closed since 05/22/2019.NOTES: Use Alt Route

State Route B – LEWIS COUNTY – CLOSED State Route B – LEWIS COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning .004 mile(s) after CST FILMORE E, ending .002 mile(s) after RT C E.

Road closed since 05/27/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route B – LEWIS COUNTY – CLOSED State Route B – LEWIS COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning .002 mile(s) before RT C E, ending .004 mile(s) before CST FILMORE E.

Road closed since 05/27/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route B – LEWIS COUNTY – CLOSED State Route B – LEWIS COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning .002 mile(s) after US 61 N, ending MO 16 E.

Road closed since 05/20/2019.NOTES: Flood gate has been installed closing the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route E – LEWIS COUNTY – CLOSED State Route E – LEWIS COUNTY – CLOSED

North Fabius River

Flooding reported beginning .026 mile(s) before CRD PINE ST S, ending .031 mile(s) before RT K E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route E – LEWIS COUNTY – CLOSED State Route E – LEWIS COUNTY – CLOSED

North Fabius River

Flooding reported beginning .031 mile(s) after RT K E, ending .026 mile(s) after CRD PINE ST S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route 79 – LINCOLN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 79 – LINCOLN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .022 mile(s) after CRD CARDINAL HILL RD S, ending .011 mile(s) before RT Y E.

Road closed since 05/24/2019.NOTES: Please use an alternate route.

State Route 79 – LINCOLN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 79 – LINCOLN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .011 mile(s) after RT Y E, ending .022 mile(s) before CRD CARDINAL HILL RD S.

Road closed since 05/24/2019.NOTES: Please use an alternate route.

State Route M – LINCOLN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route M – LINCOLN COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning .008 mile(s) after CRD OLD HWY 79 S, ending CRD STERLING HARBOR RD E.

Road closed since 05/02/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route M – LINCOLN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route M – LINCOLN COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning CRD STERLING HARBOR RD E, ending .008 mile(s) before CRD OLD HWY 79 S.

Road closed since 05/02/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route N – LINCOLN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route N – LINCOLN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning MO 79 S, ending CRD PILLSBURY RD S.

Road closed since 05/03/2019.

State Route N – LINCOLN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route N – LINCOLN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning CRD PILLSBURY RD S, ending MO 79 S.

Road closed since 05/03/2019.

State Route P – LINCOLN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route P – LINCOLN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported

Road closed since 03/15/2019.NOTES: Road closed due to water over the roadway. Please use alternate routes.

OLD HWY 36 – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED OLD HWY 36 – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED

Little Chariton

Flooding reported beginning .013 mile(s) after CRD HERITAGE RD E, ending .05 mile(s) before CRD HARVEST RD E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Use alt route.

OLD HWY 36 – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED OLD HWY 36 – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED

Little Chariton

Flooding reported beginning .013 mile(s) after CRD HERITAGE RD E, ending .05 mile(s) before CRD HARVEST RD E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Use alt route.

OLD HWY 36 – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED OLD HWY 36 – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED

Little Chariton

Flooding reported beginning .05 mile(s) after CRD HARVEST RD E, ending .013 mile(s) before CRD HERITAGE RD E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Use alt route.

OLD HWY 36 – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED OLD HWY 36 – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED

Little Chariton

Flooding reported beginning .05 mile(s) after CRD HARVEST RD E, ending .013 mile(s) before CRD HERITAGE RD E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Use alt route.

State Route 110 – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 110 – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED

Middle Fork Little Chariton River Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route 110 – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 110 – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED

Middle Fork Little Chariton River

Flooding reported beginning .021 mile(s) after RR BROOKFIELD SUB E (078157Y), ending .925 mile(s) before RP US36E TO RTC S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route DD – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route DD – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED

Middle Fork Salt River

Flooding reported beginning .133 mile(s) before CRD LEATHER AVE S, ending .048 mile(s) after CRD LARIAT AVE S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route DD – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route DD – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED

Middle Fork Salt River

Flooding reported beginning .048 mile(s) before CRD LARIAT AVE S, ending .133 mile(s) after CRD LEATHER AVE S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route HH – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route HH – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED

Rock Creek

Flooding reported beginning .089 mile(s) after CRD FRANKLIN PL E, ending MO 3 S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route HH – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route HH – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED

Rock Creek

Flooding reported beginning MO 3 S, ending .089 mile(s) before CRD FRANKLIN PL E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route J – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route J – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED

Chariton River

Flooding reported beginning .046 mile(s) after CST MISSOURI AVE E, ending .041 mile(s) before RT F S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route J – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route J – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED

Chariton River

Flooding reported beginning .041 mile(s) after RT F S, ending .046 mile(s) before CST MISSOURI AVE E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route J – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route J – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED

East Fork Little Chariton River

Flooding reported beginning .028 mile(s) before RT RA S, ending .015 mile(s) before CRD IOWA ST E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route J – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route J – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED

East Fork Little Chariton River

Flooding reported beginning .015 mile(s) after CRD IOWA ST E, ending .028 mile(s) after RT RA S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route J – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route J – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED

Mussel Fork

Flooding reported beginning .056 mile(s) after CRD ANVIL ST E, ending .145 mile(s) before MO 129 S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route PP – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route PP – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED

Middle Fork Salt River

Flooding reported beginning .067 mile(s) after CRD NOBLE RD E, ending .034 mile(s) before CRD LEXINGTON PL E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route PP – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route PP – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED

Middle Fork Salt River

Flooding reported beginning .034 mile(s) after CRD LEXINGTON PL E, ending .067 mile(s) before CRD NOBLE RD E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route WW – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route WW – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .515 mile(s) after CRD ALMOND AVE S, ending .015 mile(s) before CRD NEWARK DR S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

US 36 – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED US 36 – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED

Middle Fork Little Chariton River Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

US 36 – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED US 36 – MACON COUNTY – CLOSED

Middle Fork Little Chariton River

Flooding reported beginning .03 mile(s) after RR BROOKFIELD SUB E (078157Y), ending .933 mile(s) before RP US36E TO RTC S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route 79 – MARION COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 79 – MARION COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning .016 mile(s) after CST 453 S, ending .016 mile(s) after CRD MONKEY RUN TR E.

Road closed since 05/27/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route A – MONROE COUNTY – CLOSED State Route A – MONROE COUNTY – CLOSED

Crooked Creek

Flooding reported beginning .014 mile(s) after RT WW E, ending .12 mile(s) before RT DD E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route A – MONROE COUNTY – CLOSED State Route A – MONROE COUNTY – CLOSED

Crooked Creek

Flooding reported beginning .12 mile(s) after RT DD E, ending .014 mile(s) before RT WW E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route J – MONROE COUNTY – CLOSED State Route J – MONROE COUNTY – CLOSED

Middle Fork Salt River

Flooding reported beginning MO 151 S, ending .021 mile(s) before RT OO S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route J – MONROE COUNTY – CLOSED State Route J – MONROE COUNTY – CLOSED

Middle Fork Salt River

Flooding reported beginning .021 mile(s) after RT OO S, ending MO 151 S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route 94 – MONTGOMERY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 94 – MONTGOMERY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .023 mile(s) after CRD BLUFFTON RD S, ending .008 mile(s) before CRD STIERS RD S.

Road closed since 05/23/2019.NOTES: Water over road. Please seek an alternate route.

State Route 94 – MONTGOMERY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 94 – MONTGOMERY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .008 mile(s) after CRD STIERS RD S, ending .023 mile(s) before CRD BLUFFTON RD S.

Road closed since 05/23/2019.NOTES: Water over road. Please seek an alternate route.

State Route 79 – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 79 – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning .033 mile(s) after CRD PIKE ST E, ending .026 mile(s) before RT W S.

Road closed since 05/22/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use an alternate route.

State Route 79 – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 79 – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning .026 mile(s) after RT W S, ending .033 mile(s) before CRD PIKE ST E.

Road closed since 05/22/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use an alternate route.

State Route 79 – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 79 – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning .068 mile(s) after CRD 245 S, ending .043 mile(s) before OR 79 S.

Road closed since 05/23/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route 79 – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 79 – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning .003 mile(s) before CST N CAROLINA ST E, ending .002 mile(s) before CST BUFFALO ST S.

Road closed since 05/20/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route 79 – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 79 – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning .002 mile(s) after CST BUFFALO ST S, ending .003 mile(s) after CST N CAROLINA ST E.

Road closed since 05/20/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route 79 – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 79 – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning 1.289 mile(s) before RT D S, ending .005 mile(s) before RT D S.

Road closed since 05/27/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route 79 – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 79 – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning .043 mile(s) after OR 79 S, ending .068 mile(s) before CRD 245 S.

Road closed since 05/23/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route 79 – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 79 – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning .005 mile(s) after RT D S, ending 1.289 mile(s) after RT D S.

Road closed since 05/27/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route N – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED State Route N – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning MO 79 S, ending .038 mile(s) after CRD 234 S.

Road closed since 05/23/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route N – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED State Route N – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning .038 mile(s) before CRD 234 S, ending MO 79 S.

Road closed since 05/23/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route P – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED State Route P – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported

Road closed since 03/15/2019.NOTES: Road closed due to water over the roadway. Please use alternate routes.

State Route W – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED State Route W – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning MO 79 S, ending .038 mile(s) after CST WILBUR E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route W – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED State Route W – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning .038 mile(s) before CST WILBUR E, ending MO 79 S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

US 54 – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED US 54 – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning .001 mile(s) after MO 79 S, ending .176 mile(s) after RR HANNIBAL SUB S (078181A).

Road closed since 05/27/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

US 54 – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED US 54 – PIKE COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning .176 mile(s) before RR HANNIBAL SUB S (078181A), ending .001 mile(s) before MO 79 S.

Road closed since 05/27/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route 79 – RALLS COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 79 – RALLS COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning .016 mile(s) before CRD MONKEY RUN TR E, ending .016 mile(s) before CST 453 S.

Road closed since 05/27/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route D – RALLS COUNTY – CLOSED State Route D – RALLS COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .051 mile(s) after CRD NEVILLE RD S, ending .405 mile(s) after CRD NEVILLE RD S.

Road closed since 05/18/2019.NOTES: Flash flood

State Route D – RALLS COUNTY – CLOSED State Route D – RALLS COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .405 mile(s) before CRD MEXICO RD S, ending .051 mile(s) before CRD MEXICO RD S.

Road closed since 05/18/2019.NOTES: Flash flood

State Route E – RALLS COUNTY – CLOSED State Route E – RALLS COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning .017 mile(s) after SP N S, ending CRD RIVERVIEW DR S.

Road closed since 05/27/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route E – RALLS COUNTY – CLOSED State Route E – RALLS COUNTY – CLOSED

Mississippi River

Flooding reported beginning CRD RIVERVIEW DR S, ending .017 mile(s) before SP N S.

Road closed since 05/27/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route A – SCHUYLER COUNTY – CLOSED State Route A – SCHUYLER COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning US 136 E, ending .088 mile(s) after RT E E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route A – SCHUYLER COUNTY – CLOSED State Route A – SCHUYLER COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .088 mile(s) before RT E E, ending US 136 E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route B – SCHUYLER COUNTY – CLOSED State Route B – SCHUYLER COUNTY – CLOSED

Hazel Creek

Flooding reported beginning .051 mile(s) after RT K E, ending .043 mile(s) before CRD STOKES RD E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route D – SCHUYLER COUNTY – CLOSED State Route D – SCHUYLER COUNTY – CLOSED

North Fork Middle Fabius River

Flooding reported beginning .08 mile(s) after RT A S, ending .281 mile(s) before CRD 601 S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route T – SCHUYLER COUNTY – CLOSED State Route T – SCHUYLER COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning RT A S, ending MO 15 S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route U – SCHUYLER COUNTY – CLOSED State Route U – SCHUYLER COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .008 mile(s) after CST GREEN ST S, ending US 63 S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route U – SCHUYLER COUNTY – CLOSED State Route U – SCHUYLER COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning US 63 S, ending .008 mile(s) before CST GREEN ST S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route V – SCHUYLER COUNTY – CLOSED State Route V – SCHUYLER COUNTY – CLOSED

North Fork Middle Fabius

Flooding reported beginning US 136 E, ending .006 mile(s) before CRD N HICKORY GROVE LN S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route V – SCHUYLER COUNTY – CLOSED State Route V – SCHUYLER COUNTY – CLOSED

North Fork Middle Fabius

Flooding reported beginning .006 mile(s) after CRD N HICKORY GROVE LN S, ending US 136 E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route W – SCHUYLER COUNTY – CLOSED State Route W – SCHUYLER COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .003 mile(s) before RT H S, ending .072 mile(s) before CST VINE ST E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route W – SCHUYLER COUNTY – CLOSED State Route W – SCHUYLER COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .072 mile(s) after CST VINE ST E, ending .003 mile(s) after RT H S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route A – SCOTLAND COUNTY – CLOSED State Route A – SCOTLAND COUNTY – CLOSED

Bear Creek

Flooding reported beginning .018 mile(s) before CRD 402 E, ending .035 mile(s) before RT E E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route A – SCOTLAND COUNTY – CLOSED State Route A – SCOTLAND COUNTY – CLOSED

Bear Creek

Flooding reported beginning .035 mile(s) after RT E E, ending .018 mile(s) after CRD 400 E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route C – SCOTLAND COUNTY – CLOSED State Route C – SCOTLAND COUNTY – CLOSED

South Wyaconda River

Flooding reported beginning .028 mile(s) before RT DD E, ending .103 mile(s) before CRD 905 S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route C – SCOTLAND COUNTY – CLOSED State Route C – SCOTLAND COUNTY – CLOSED

South Wyaconda River

Flooding reported beginning .103 mile(s) after CRD 905 S, ending .028 mile(s) after RT DD E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route D – SCOTLAND COUNTY – CLOSED State Route D – SCOTLAND COUNTY – CLOSED

North Fork Middle Fabius River

Flooding reported beginning .281 mile(s) after CRD 303 S, ending .08 mile(s) before RT A S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route H – SCOTLAND COUNTY – CLOSED State Route H – SCOTLAND COUNTY – CLOSED

South Wyaconda River

Flooding reported beginning .087 mile(s) after CRD 470 E, ending SP 136 E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route H – SCOTLAND COUNTY – CLOSED State Route H – SCOTLAND COUNTY – CLOSED

South Wyaconda River

Flooding reported beginning SP 136 E, ending .087 mile(s) before CRD 470 E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route T – SCOTLAND COUNTY – CLOSED State Route T – SCOTLAND COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning MO 15 S, ending RT A S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route 151 – SHELBY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 151 – SHELBY COUNTY – CLOSED

Ten Mile Creek

Flooding reported beginning .054 mile(s) before RT MM E, ending .012 mile(s) after CRD 202 E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route 151 – SHELBY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 151 – SHELBY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .002 mile(s) before RT M E, ending .041 mile(s) before MO 156 E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route 151 – SHELBY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 151 – SHELBY COUNTY – CLOSED

Ten Mile Creek

Flooding reported beginning .012 mile(s) before CRD 202 E, ending .054 mile(s) after RT MM E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route J – SHELBY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route J – SHELBY COUNTY – CLOSED

Tiger Fork

Flooding reported beginning CRD 154 E, ending .024 mile(s) before RT W S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route J – SHELBY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route J – SHELBY COUNTY – CLOSED

Tiger Fork

Flooding reported beginning .024 mile(s) after RT W S, ending CRD 154 E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route K – SHELBY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route K – SHELBY COUNTY – CLOSED

Black Creek

Flooding reported beginning .002 mile(s) after CST MAIN ST E, ending .005 mile(s) before CRD 343 S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route K – SHELBY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route K – SHELBY COUNTY – CLOSED

Black Creek

Flooding reported beginning .005 mile(s) after CRD 343 S, ending .002 mile(s) before CST MAIN ST E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route N – SHELBY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route N – SHELBY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .099 mile(s) after CRD 312 E, ending .065 mile(s) before CRD 316 E.

Road closed since 05/21/2019.NOTES: Water Over Road

State Route N – SHELBY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route N – SHELBY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .065 mile(s) after CRD 314 E, ending .099 mile(s) before CRD 312 E.

Road closed since 05/21/2019.NOTES: Water Over Road

State Route W – SHELBY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route W – SHELBY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .045 mile(s) after RT J E, ending .027 mile(s) before CRD 261 S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use an alternate route.

State Route W – SHELBY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route W – SHELBY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .027 mile(s) after CRD 261 S, ending .045 mile(s) before RT J E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use an alternate route.

State Route 94 – WARREN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 94 – WARREN COUNTY – CLOSED

Missouri River

Flooding reported beginning .032 mile(s) after MO 47 S, ending .018 mile(s) before RT U S.

Road closed since 05/23/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route 94 – WARREN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 94 – WARREN COUNTY – CLOSED

Missouri River

Flooding reported beginning .018 mile(s) after RT U S, ending .032 mile(s) before MO 47 S.

Road closed since 05/23/2019.NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.