Hundreds of roads in northwest Missouri closed due to flooding

Hundreds of roads in Northwest Missouri are flooded this Wednesday morning due to the torrential rains that fell Tuesday evening. Here is a complete listing by county from the MoDOT website of roads closed in Northwest Missouri as of 5:00 am, May 29, 2019.

You can check road conditions in your area by clicking on THIS LINK

Interstate 29 – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED Interstate 29 – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .003 mile(s) before RP IS29N TO IS229S S, ending 1.539 mile(s) after CRD C AVE S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use an alternate route.

State Route 48 – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 48 – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .002 mile(s) after RT C S, ending .005 mile(s) before CRD 168 E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route 48 – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 48 – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning CST LINE ST S, ending CRD 149 E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route 48 – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 48 – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .005 mile(s) after CRD 169 E, ending .002 mile(s) before RT C S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route 48 – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 48 – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning CRD 149 E, ending CST LINE ST S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

Ramp RTCC TO IS29N – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED Ramp RTCC TO IS29N – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning RT CC S, ending IS 29 N.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route.

Ramp US59 TO IS29N – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED Ramp US59 TO IS29N – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning US 59 S, ending IS 29 N.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route.

Ramp US59S TO IS29N – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED Ramp US59S TO IS29N – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning US 71 S, ending IS 29 N.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route.

State Route B – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED State Route B – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED

102 River

Flooding reported beginning CRD 80 E, ending CST CLARK ST E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route

State Route B – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED State Route B – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED

102 River

Flooding reported beginning CST CLARK ST E, ending CRD 80 E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route

State Route C – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED State Route C – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning MO 48 E, ending CRD 177 E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route C – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED State Route C – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning CRD 177 E, ending MO 48 E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route H – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED State Route H – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .019 mile(s) before RT Y S, ending .018 mile(s) before RT Y S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route H – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED State Route H – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .018 mile(s) after RT Y S, ending .019 mile(s) after RT Y S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route H – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED State Route H – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .001 mile(s) after CRD 44 E, ending .001 mile(s) after CRD 16 E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route H – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED State Route H – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .001 mile(s) before CRD 15 E, ending .001 mile(s) before CRD 44 E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route T – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED State Route T – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .001 mile(s) before RT K S, ending .001 mile(s) after CST SECOND ST E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route T – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED State Route T – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .001 mile(s) before CST SECOND ST E, ending .001 mile(s) after RT K S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route V – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED State Route V – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .008 mile(s) after RT UU S, ending .003 mile(s) after RT F S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route V – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED State Route V – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .162 mile(s) after RT UU S, ending .091 mile(s) before RT F S.

Road closed since 05/21/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route.

State Route Y – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED State Route Y – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .073 mile(s) before RT H S, ending RT H S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route Y – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED State Route Y – ANDREW COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning RT H S, ending .073 mile(s) after RT H S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

Interstate 29 – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED Interstate 29 – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning 1.942 mile(s) before CRD C AVE S, ending .352 mile(s) before RP IS29S TO MO118 S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route.

State Route 111 – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 111 – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported

Road closed since 03/15/2019. NOTES: Route 111 is closed from Hwy 159 to I-29 due to flooding.

Ramp MO111 TO IS29N – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED Ramp MO111 TO IS29N – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning MO 111 S, ending IS 29 N.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route.

Ramp MO111 TO IS29S – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED Ramp MO111 TO IS29S – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning MO 111 S, ending IS 29 S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route.

Ramp RTA TO IS29S – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED Ramp RTA TO IS29S – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning RT A E, ending IS 29 S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route.

Ramp RTB TO IS29N – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED Ramp RTB TO IS29N – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning RT B E, ending IS 29 N.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route.

Ramp RTW TO IS29N – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED Ramp RTW TO IS29N – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning RT W S, ending IS 29 N.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route.

Ramp US136 TO IS29N – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED Ramp US136 TO IS29N – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning US 136 E, ending IS 29 N.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route.

Ramp US136 TO IS29S – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED Ramp US136 TO IS29S – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning US 136 E, ending IS 29 S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route.

State Route A – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route A – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning CRD 175 ST S, ending RT BB E.

Road closed since 03/13/2019.

State Route A – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route A – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .001 mile(s) before RT B E, ending CRD B AVE S.

Road closed since 03/13/2019.

State Route BB – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route BB – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Missouri

Flooding reported beginning RT A E, ending CRD 17 E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route

State Route BB – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route BB – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Missouri

Flooding reported beginning CRD 17 E, ending RT A E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route

State Route C – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route C – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning RT M S, ending RT O S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route C – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route C – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning RT O S, ending RT M S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route D – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route D – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning RT A E, ending US 136 E.

Road closed since 03/15/2019. NOTES: Route D is closed due to flooding.

State Route D – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route D – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning US 136 E, ending RT A E.

Road closed since 03/15/2019. NOTES: Route D is closed due to flooding.

State Route E – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route E – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning RT U S, ending MO 111 S.

Road closed since 03/15/2019. NOTES: Route E is closed due to flooding.

State Route E – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route E – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning MO 111 S, ending RT U S.

Road closed since 03/15/2019. NOTES: Route E is closed due to flooding.

State Route U – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route U – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning CRD 280 ST E, ending US 136 E.

Road closed since 03/15/2019. NOTES: Route U is closed due to flooding.

State Route U – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route U – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning US 136 E, ending CRD 280 ST E.

Road closed since 03/15/2019. NOTES: Route U is closed due to flooding.

State Route V – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route V – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .173 mile(s) before PVT FARM RD E, ending CRD 100 ST E.

Road closed since 03/15/2019. NOTES: Route V closed due to flooding.

State Route V – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route V – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning CRD 100 ST E, ending .173 mile(s) after PVT FARM RD E.

Road closed since 03/15/2019. NOTES: Route V closed due to flooding.

State Route Z – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route Z – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning CRD GOLDEN AVE S, ending .007 mile(s) before IS 29 S.

Road closed since 03/15/2019. NOTES: Route Z is closed west of I-29 due to flooding.

State Route Z – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route Z – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .007 mile(s) after IS 29 S, ending CRD GOLDEN AVE S.

Road closed since 03/15/2019. NOTES: Route Z is closed west of I-29 due to flooding.

US 136 – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED US 136 – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported

Road closed since 03/15/2019. NOTES: Highway closed from I-29 to the Nebraska state line due to flooding.

US 136 – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED US 136 – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported

Road closed since 03/15/2019. NOTES: Highway closed from I-29 to the Nebraska state line due to flooding.

US 59 – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED US 59 – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .088 mile(s) after US 136 E, ending .001 mile(s) before MO 46 E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route

US 59 – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED US 59 – ATCHISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .001 mile(s) before MO 46 E, ending .125 mile(s) before US 136 E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route

State Route 6 – BUCHANAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 6 – BUCHANAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .002 mile(s) before RT W S, ending .065 mile(s) before CRD HURLINGEN NE E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route 6 – BUCHANAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 6 – BUCHANAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .065 mile(s) after CRD HURLINGEN NE E, ending .002 mile(s) after RT W S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route C – BUCHANAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route C – BUCHANAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning US 36 W, ending CRD SAXTON EASTON SE E.

Road closed since 05/23/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route

State Route C – BUCHANAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route C – BUCHANAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning CRD SAXTON EASTON SE E, ending US 36 W.

Road closed since 05/23/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route

State Route H – BUCHANAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route H – BUCHANAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Platte River

Flooding reported beginning .856 mile(s) before RT FF S, ending .001 mile(s) before RT FF S.

Road closed since 05/22/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route

State Route H – BUCHANAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route H – BUCHANAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Platte River

Flooding reported beginning .001 mile(s) after RT FF S, ending .856 mile(s) after RT FF S.

Road closed since 05/22/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route

US 59 – BUCHANAN COUNTY – CLOSED US 59 – BUCHANAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .165 mile(s) after MO 45 S, ending .041 mile(s) before MO 273 S.

Road closed since 05/08/2019.

US 59 – BUCHANAN COUNTY – CLOSED US 59 – BUCHANAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .041 mile(s) after MO 273 S, ending .165 mile(s) before MO 45 S.

Road closed since 05/08/2019.

State Route 10 – CARROLL COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 10 – CARROLL COUNTY – CLOSED

Walking Dog Creek

Flooding reported beginning .085 mile(s) before PVT FARM RD S, ending .117 mile(s) after CRD 308 E.

Road closed since 05/21/2019.

State Route 10 – CARROLL COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 10 – CARROLL COUNTY – CLOSED

Walking Dog Creek

Flooding reported beginning .117 mile(s) before CRD 308 E, ending .085 mile(s) after PVT FARM RD S.

Road closed since 05/21/2019.

US 24 – CARROLL COUNTY – CLOSED US 24 – CARROLL COUNTY – CLOSED

Missouri

Flooding reported beginning .07 mile(s) after CRD 371 S, ending .013 mile(s) before MO 11 S.

Road closed since 05/23/2019.

US 65 – CARROLL COUNTY – CLOSED US 65 – CARROLL COUNTY – CLOSED

Missouri River

Flooding reported beginning .01 mile(s) before US 24 W, ending .013 mile(s) after US 24 E.

Road closed since 05/25/2019.

State Route 129 – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 129 – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .054 mile(s) before CRD BERGER RD E, ending .006 mile(s) after RT O E.

Road closed since 05/26/2019. NOTES: MO 129 SB from Rt. O to Rt. W is closed water over the road

State Route 129 – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 129 – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .006 mile(s) before RT O E, ending .054 mile(s) after CRD BERGER RD E.

Road closed since 05/26/2019. NOTES: MO 129 SB from Rt. O to Rt. W is closed water over the road

State Route 5 – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 5 – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED

Doxies Creek

Flooding reported beginning .003 mile(s) before RT KK S, ending .005 mile(s) before CRD BATTS CREEK RD E.

Road closed since 05/23/2019. NOTES: Use Alternate Route

State Route 5 – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 5 – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED

Doxies Creek

Flooding reported beginning .005 mile(s) after CRD BATTS CREEK RD E, ending .003 mile(s) after RT KK S.

Road closed since 05/23/2019. NOTES: Use Alternate Route

State Route D – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route D – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED

Mussel Fork River

Flooding reported beginning .012 mile(s) after CRD MUSSEL FORK AVE S, ending .013 mile(s) before CRD TONKA LN S.

Road closed since 05/26/2019. NOTES: Water over the road. Use alternate

State Route D – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route D – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED

Mussel Fork River

Flooding reported beginning .013 mile(s) after CRD TONKA LN S, ending .012 mile(s) before CRD MUSSEL FORK AVE S.

Road closed since 05/26/2019. NOTES: Water over the road. Use alternate

State Route E – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route E – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding

Flooding reported beginning .009 mile(s) after CRD SLATER AVE S, ending .028 mile(s) before RT F S.

Road closed since 05/25/2019. NOTES: Use alt route.

State Route E – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route E – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding

Flooding reported beginning .028 mile(s) after RT F S, ending .009 mile(s) before CRD SLATER AVE S.

Road closed since 05/25/2019. NOTES: Use alt route.

State Route J – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route J – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning CRD NAMRASH RD E, ending CRD CUTTOFF RD E.

Road closed since 05/24/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route

State Route J – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route J – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning CRD CUTTOFF RD E, ending CRD NAMRASH RD E.

Road closed since 05/24/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route

US 24 – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED US 24 – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .01 mile(s) before CST JACKSON ST E, ending .078 mile(s) before CRD BARTZ MILL AVE E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

US 24 – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED US 24 – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .078 mile(s) after CRD BARTZ MILL AVE E, ending .01 mile(s) after CST JACKSON ST E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

US 24 – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED US 24 – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED

Missouri

Flooding reported beginning .013 mile(s) after MO 11 S, ending .07 mile(s) before CRD 371 S.

Road closed since 05/23/2019.

US 24 – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED US 24 – CHARITON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning RT KK S, ending MO 5 S.

Road closed since 05/27/2019.

State Route B – DAVIESS COUNTY – CLOSED State Route B – DAVIESS COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .002 mile(s) after MO 13 S, ending .003 mile(s) before RT UU S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route B – DAVIESS COUNTY – CLOSED State Route B – DAVIESS COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .003 mile(s) after RT UU S, ending .002 mile(s) before MO 13 S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route T – DAVIESS COUNTY – CLOSED State Route T – DAVIESS COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning US 69 S, ending .014 mile(s) after CST MAIN ST E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

US 69 – DAVIESS COUNTY – CLOSED US 69 – DAVIESS COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .035 mile(s) before CRD FLINT AVE E, ending .056 mile(s) after CRD IVORY AVE E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

US 69 – DAVIESS COUNTY – CLOSED US 69 – DAVIESS COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .056 mile(s) before CRD IVORY AVE E, ending .035 mile(s) after CRD FLINT AVE E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route V – DEKALB COUNTY – CLOSED State Route V – DEKALB COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .091 mile(s) after RT F S, ending .162 mile(s) before RT UU S.

Road closed since 05/21/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route.

State Route V – DEKALB COUNTY – CLOSED State Route V – DEKALB COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .003 mile(s) before RT F S, ending .008 mile(s) before RT UU S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route W – DEKALB COUNTY – CLOSED State Route W – DEKALB COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .001 mile(s) after CRD HEDGE RD S, ending .003 mile(s) before CRD HEBRON RD S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route W – DEKALB COUNTY – CLOSED State Route W – DEKALB COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .003 mile(s) after CRD HEBRON RD S, ending .001 mile(s) before CRD HEDGE RD S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route 85 – GENTRY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 85 – GENTRY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .011 mile(s) after RT P E, ending RT A S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route 85 – GENTRY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 85 – GENTRY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning RT A S, ending .011 mile(s) before RT P E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route A – GENTRY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route A – GENTRY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning MO 85 S, ending RT Z E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route A – GENTRY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route A – GENTRY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning RT Z E, ending MO 85 S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route H – GENTRY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route H – GENTRY COUNTY – CLOSED

Body Of Water

Flooding reported beginning .007 mile(s) after RT E E, ending US 136 E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Closed due to flooding. Use alt route.

State Route H – GENTRY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route H – GENTRY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .05 mile(s) before CRD ISAAC MILLER TRL S, ending .006 mile(s) before RT Z E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route H – GENTRY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route H – GENTRY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .006 mile(s) after RT Z E, ending .05 mile(s) after CRD ISAAC MILLER TRL S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route H – GENTRY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route H – GENTRY COUNTY – CLOSED

Body Of Water

Flooding reported beginning US 136 E, ending .007 mile(s) before RT E E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Closed due to flooding. Use alt route.

State Route T – GENTRY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route T – GENTRY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .014 mile(s) before CST MAIN ST E, ending US 69 S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route A – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route A – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .003 mile(s) after US 65 S, ending .002 mile(s) after CRD NW 22ND AVE S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route A – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route A – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .002 mile(s) before CRD NW 22ND AVE S, ending .003 mile(s) before US 65 S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route B – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route B – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning US 65 S, ending RT Y S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route B – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route B – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning RT Y S, ending US 65 S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route C – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route C – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .06 mile(s) before CO RTA TO RTC E, ending .003 mile(s) before CST FIRST ST S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route C – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route C – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .003 mile(s) after CST FIRST ST S, ending .06 mile(s) after CO RTA TO RTC E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route E – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route E – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .001 mile(s) before RT V S, ending MO 139 S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route J – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route J – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .002 mile(s) before RT BB S, ending .006 mile(s) after CRD NE 90TH ST E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route J – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route J – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .006 mile(s) before CRD NE 90TH ST E, ending .002 mile(s) after RT BB S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route N – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route N – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .006 mile(s) before RT NN S, ending CRD RAILROAD BORDER ST E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route N – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route N – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning CRD RAILROAD BORDER ST E, ending .006 mile(s) after RT NN S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route V – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route V – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning CST FIRST ST E, ending .197 mile(s) after CRD SE 60TH ST E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route V – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route V – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning RT E E, ending MO 6 E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route V – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route V – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning MO 6 E, ending RT E E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route V – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route V – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .197 mile(s) before CRD SE 60TH ST E, ending CST FIRST ST E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route W – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route W – GRUNDY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .007 mile(s) before CRD SW 27TH ST E, ending .007 mile(s) before CRD 504TH E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route A – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route A – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning RT B S, ending .16 mile(s) after RT B S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route A – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route A – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .16 mile(s) before RT B S, ending RT B S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route AA – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route AA – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .348 mile(s) after CRD W 187 AVE S, ending .618 mile(s) before CRD W 200 AVE S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route AA – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route AA – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .618 mile(s) after CRD W 200 AVE S, ending .348 mile(s) before CRD W 187 AVE S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route B – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route B – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .168 mile(s) before RT A E, ending .186 mile(s) after RT A E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route B – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route B – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .186 mile(s) before RT A E, ending .168 mile(s) after RT A E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route DD – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route DD – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .16 mile(s) before CRD E 325 AVE E, ending RT N E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route DD – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route DD – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning RT N E, ending .16 mile(s) after CRD E 325 AVE E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route EE – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route EE – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Big Muddy Creek

Flooding reported beginning .086 mile(s) after CRD W 230 ST E, ending RT M E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route EE – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route EE – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Big Muddy Creek

Flooding reported beginning RT M E, ending .086 mile(s) before CRD W 230 ST E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route EE – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route EE – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .001 mile(s) before RT J E, ending US 136 E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route EE – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route EE – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning US 136 E, ending .001 mile(s) after RT J E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route M – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route M – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .072 mile(s) before RT D S, ending .06 mile(s) after RT D S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route M – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route M – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .06 mile(s) before RT D S, ending .072 mile(s) after RT D S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route MM – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route MM – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .064 mile(s) after CRD E 290 AVE S, ending .149 mile(s) before CRD E 307 LN S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route MM – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route MM – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .149 mile(s) after CRD E 307 AVE S, ending .064 mile(s) before CRD E 290 AVE S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route N – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route N – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .288 mile(s) after CRD E 185 ST E, ending .447 mile(s) before RT B S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route N – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route N – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .447 mile(s) after RT B S, ending .288 mile(s) before CRD E 185 ST E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

US 136 – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED US 136 – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .009 mile(s) after US 69 S, ending .41 mile(s) after RT BB S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

US 136 – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED US 136 – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .41 mile(s) before RT BB S, ending .009 mile(s) before US 69 S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

US 69 – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED US 69 – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .017 mile(s) before CST DAILY RD E, ending .833 mile(s) after CST DAILY RD E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

US 69 – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED US 69 – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .833 mile(s) before CST DAILY RD E, ending .017 mile(s) after CST DAILY RD E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

US 69 – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED US 69 – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .008 mile(s) after CST 25TH ST S, ending .043 mile(s) after US 136 E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

US 69 – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED US 69 – HARRISON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .043 mile(s) before US 136 E, ending .008 mile(s) before CST 25TH ST S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route 111 – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 111 – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported

Road closed since 03/15/2019. NOTES: Route 111 is closed from Hwy 159 to I-29 due to flooding.

State Route 118 – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 118 – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .002 mile(s) after RT P S, ending MO 111 S.

Road closed since 03/20/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route.

State Route 118 – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 118 – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning MO 111 S, ending .002 mile(s) before RT P S.

Road closed since 03/20/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route.

Ramp MO118 TO IS29N – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED Ramp MO118 TO IS29N – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning MO 118 E, ending IS 29 N.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route.

Ramp RTW TO IS29S – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED Ramp RTW TO IS29S – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning RT W S, ending IS 29 S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route.

Ramp US159 TO IS29N – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED Ramp US159 TO IS29N – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning US 159 S, ending IS 29 N.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route.

Ramp US59 TO IS29N – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED Ramp US59 TO IS29N – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning US 59 S, ending IS 29 N.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route.

Ramp US59 TO IS29N – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED Ramp US59 TO IS29N – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .012 mile(s) after US 59 N, ending IS 29 N.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route.

Ramp US59 TO IS29N – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED Ramp US59 TO IS29N – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning US 59 S, ending IS 29 N.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route.

Ramp US59 TO IS29S – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED Ramp US59 TO IS29S – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning US 59 S, ending IS 29 S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019. NOTES: Please use alternate route.

State Route N – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED State Route N – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .018 mile(s) after RT C E, ending .01 mile(s) before RT HH E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route N – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED State Route N – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .01 mile(s) after RT HH E, ending .018 mile(s) before RT C E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route W – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED State Route W – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning MO 111 S, ending .016 mile(s) after IS 29 N.

Road closed since 04/15/2019. NOTES: Closed due to flooding, please use alternate route.

State Route W – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED State Route W – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning MO 111 S, ending .003 mile(s) before RP RTW TO IS29S S.

Road closed since 03/15/2019. NOTES: Route W is closed from Corning to I-29.

State Route W – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED State Route W – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .003 mile(s) after RP IS29S TO RTW S, ending MO 111 S.

Road closed since 03/15/2019. NOTES: Route W is closed from Corning to I-29.

State Route W – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED State Route W – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .016 mile(s) before IS 29 N, ending MO 111 S.

Road closed since 04/15/2019. NOTES: Closed due to flooding, please use alternate route.

US 159 – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED US 159 – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported

Road closed since 03/15/2019. NOTES: Road closed from Route P to the Nebraska state line due to flood waters over the roadway.

US 159 – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED US 159 – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported

Road closed since 03/15/2019. NOTES: Road closed from Route P to the Nebraska state line due to flood waters over the roadway.

US 59 – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED US 59 – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .005 mile(s) before CST STATE ST S, ending .006 mile(s) before IS 29 S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

US 59 – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED US 59 – HOLT COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .006 mile(s) after IS 29 S, ending .005 mile(s) after CST STATE ST S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route 139 – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 139 – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning CRD BRUSH RD E, ending RT B E.

Road closed since 05/26/2019.

State Route 139 – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 139 – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning RT B E, ending CRD BRUSH RD E.

Road closed since 05/26/2019.

State Route 139 – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 139 – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .212 mile(s) after RT E E, ending .134 mile(s) before CST MAIN ST S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route B – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route B – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED

Locust Creek

Flooding reported beginning .003 mile(s) before RT Y S, ending MO 5 S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route B – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route B – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED

Locust Creek

Flooding reported beginning MO 5 S, ending .003 mile(s) after RT Y S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route C – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route C – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED

West Yellow Creek

Flooding reported beginning .005 mile(s) before RT CC S, ending .004 mile(s) after RT V S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route C – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route C – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED

West Yellow Creek

Flooding reported beginning .004 mile(s) before RT V S, ending .005 mile(s) after RT CC S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route E – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route E – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning MO 139 S, ending .001 mile(s) after RT V S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route J – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route J – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED

Mussel Fork

Flooding reported beginning .145 mile(s) after MO 129 S, ending .056 mile(s) before CRD ANVIL ST E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019. NOTES: Water over the road. Please use alternate route.

State Route M – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route M – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .174 mile(s) after RT C E, ending .08 mile(s) before CRD HEATH RD E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route M – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route M – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .08 mile(s) after CRD HEATH RD E, ending .174 mile(s) before RT C E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route O – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route O – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .016 mile(s) after RT OO S, ending .046 mile(s) after RT M S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route WW – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route WW – LINN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .015 mile(s) after CRD NEWARK DR S, ending .515 mile(s) before CRD ALMOND AVE S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route W – LIVINGSTON COUNTY – CLOSED State Route W – LIVINGSTON COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .007 mile(s) after CRD 504TH E, ending .007 mile(s) after CRD SW 27TH ST E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route C – MERCER COUNTY – CLOSED State Route C – MERCER COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .19 mile(s) after CRD EVERGREEN ST E, ending .615 mile(s) before CRD FLORENCE ST E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route C – MERCER COUNTY – CLOSED State Route C – MERCER COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .615 mile(s) after CRD FLORENCE ST E, ending .19 mile(s) before CRD EVERGREEN ST E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route D – MERCER COUNTY – CLOSED State Route D – MERCER COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .509 mile(s) after RT A S, ending .004 mile(s) after RT U S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route D – MERCER COUNTY – CLOSED State Route D – MERCER COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .004 mile(s) before RT U S, ending .509 mile(s) before RT A S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route D – MERCER COUNTY – CLOSED State Route D – MERCER COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .443 mile(s) before CRD JAGUAR PL S, ending .095 mile(s) before CRD JAGUAR PL S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route D – MERCER COUNTY – CLOSED State Route D – MERCER COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .095 mile(s) after CRD JAGUAR PL S, ending .443 mile(s) after CRD JAGUAR PL S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route 246 – NODAWAY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 246 – NODAWAY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .165 mile(s) after CRD OLYMPIC RD S, ending .344 mile(s) after CRD OLYMPIC RD S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route 246 – NODAWAY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 246 – NODAWAY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .344 mile(s) before CRD OLYMPIC RD S, ending .165 mile(s) before CRD OLYMPIC RD S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route 46 – NODAWAY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 46 – NODAWAY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning MO 113 S, ending RT PP S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route 46 – NODAWAY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 46 – NODAWAY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning RT PP S, ending MO 113 S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route C – NODAWAY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route C – NODAWAY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning US 71 S, ending RT KK S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route C – NODAWAY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route C – NODAWAY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning RT KK S, ending US 71 S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route N – NODAWAY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route N – NODAWAY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning RT F S, ending CRD 300 ST E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route N – NODAWAY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route N – NODAWAY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning CRD 300 ST E, ending RT F S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route U – NODAWAY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route U – NODAWAY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning CRD KEYSTONE RD S, ending CST 3RD ST S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route U – NODAWAY COUNTY – CLOSED State Route U – NODAWAY COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning CST 3RD ST S, ending CRD KEYSTONE RD S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route 129 – PUTNAM COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 129 – PUTNAM COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .011 mile(s) after CRD MAPLE TRL E, ending .047 mile(s) after CRD MAPLE TRL E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route 129 – PUTNAM COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 129 – PUTNAM COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .047 mile(s) before CRD MAPLE TRL E, ending .011 mile(s) before CRD MAPLE TRL E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route FF – PUTNAM COUNTY – CLOSED State Route FF – PUTNAM COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .002 mile(s) after CRD FLAX TRL S, ending .613 mile(s) after CRD FLAX TRL S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route FF – PUTNAM COUNTY – CLOSED State Route FF – PUTNAM COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .613 mile(s) before CRD FLAX TRL S, ending .002 mile(s) before CRD FLAX TRL S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route Y – PUTNAM COUNTY – CLOSED State Route Y – PUTNAM COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported .001 mile(s) after CRD 330TH RD S

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route Y – PUTNAM COUNTY – CLOSED State Route Y – PUTNAM COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported .001 mile(s) before CRD 330TH RD S

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route 139 – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 139 – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .134 mile(s) after CST MAIN ST S, ending .212 mile(s) before RT MM E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route 5 – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 5 – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .055 mile(s) before MO 6 E, ending .003 mile(s) after CRD ORIOLE RD E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route 5 – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route 5 – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .003 mile(s) before CRD ORIOLE RD E, ending .055 mile(s) after MO 6 E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route C – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route C – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .057 mile(s) after RT P S, ending .054 mile(s) after RT V S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route C – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route C – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .054 mile(s) before RT V S, ending .057 mile(s) before RT P S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route D – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route D – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning MO 6 E, ending .277 mile(s) before CRD LITTLE RD E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route D – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route D – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .277 mile(s) after CRD LITTLE RD E, ending MO 6 E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route E – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route E – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .002 mile(s) after RT W S, ending CRD CREEL DR S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route E – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route E – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning CRD CREEL DR S, ending .002 mile(s) before RT W S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route KK – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route KK – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .025 mile(s) before CRD KANSAS RD E, ending .573 mile(s) after CRD KANSAS RD E.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route N – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route N – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .003 mile(s) before RT Y S, ending .002 mile(s) before RT B S.

Road closed since 05/26/2019. NOTES: Rt. N closed from Rt. B- Rt.Y

State Route N – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route N – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .002 mile(s) after RT B S, ending .003 mile(s) after RT Y S.

Road closed since 05/26/2019. NOTES: Rt. N closed from Rt. B- Rt.Y

State Route N – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route N – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .002 mile(s) after RT B S, ending MO 129 S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route O – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route O – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .046 mile(s) before RT M S, ending .016 mile(s) before RT OO S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route OO – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route OO – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .025 mile(s) after CRD DAISY DR S, ending .018 mile(s) before CRD NOBLE RD E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route OO – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route OO – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .018 mile(s) after CRD NOBLE RD E, ending .025 mile(s) before CRD DAISY DR S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route PP – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route PP – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .001 mile(s) before CRD BERRY DR S, ending RT E E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route PP – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route PP – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning RT E E, ending .001 mile(s) after CRD BERRY DR S.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route T – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route T – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .008 mile(s) before CRD EMBER RD S, ending .004 mile(s) before MO 5 S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route T – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED State Route T – SULLIVAN COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning .004 mile(s) after MO 5 S, ending .008 mile(s) after CRD EMBER RD S.

Road closed since 05/29/2019.

State Route A – WORTH COUNTY – CLOSED State Route A – WORTH COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning MO 46 E, ending CRD 132ND TRL E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.

State Route A – WORTH COUNTY – CLOSED State Route A – WORTH COUNTY – CLOSED

Flooding reported beginning CRD 132ND TRL E, ending MO 46 E.

Road closed since 05/28/2019.