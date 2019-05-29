Interstate 29 closed again due to flooding, traffic being rerouted at U.S. Route 71 intersection

Interstate 29 is once again closed at U.S. Route 71 (mile marker 57) due to flooding in Missouri.

Water is over the road on U.S. Route 59 in Mound City and has begun to go over I-29 near mile marker 85. The Missouri Department of Transportation is working closely with the Missouri State Highway Patrol to reroute travelers.

I-29 detour information:

Kansas City area thru traffic – use I-35 to Iowa

St. Joseph area thru traffic – use U.S. Route 71 north

Local traffic is able to utilize I-29 to reach their homes and businesses by either going north on U.S. Route 71 and west on U.S. Route 59 or northbound I-229 to northbound I-29.