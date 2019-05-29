The North Central Missouri College Board of Trustees approved 2019-2020 salary schedules, salaries, and stipends at a meeting Tuesday evening.

Faculty salary schedules for regular and nursing will see a one percent increase in the base and allow movement of one vertical step, which is one year of service, with an average three percent total increase. The classified staff salary schedule will see a four percent increase in the base. Administrative, management and professional employees will receive a three percent increase.

Basketball, baseball, and softball head coaching stipends will be increased to $6,000, which is an increase of $500. Golf head coaching stipends will be $3,750, which is an increase of $500, assistant coaching stipend will be $2,750, which is also an increase of $500. A dance coach stipend will be added for $2,000, A shooting club coach stipend will also be added for $2,000, the shooting club stipend is to be split between two employees.

The adjunct and overload rates for a Master’s Degree will increase to $550 per credit hour, which is an increase of $25, a Bachelor’s Degree will increase to $475 per credit hour, which is an increase of $50. The clinical nursing rate was increased to $280 per clinical day, which is up by $30.

The board approved renewing its health insurance with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City. The college will continue to cover 100% of the monthly premium costs for employee coverage. A $1,500 deductible Preferred Provider Organization plan will be $546.62 per month per employee, a $1,000 deductible Spira plan will be $496.88 per month, and a 27 hundred dollar Health Savings Account will cost $484.59 per month. NCMC contributes $50 per month to an employee’s health savings account for a total of $600 per year.

Associate Vice President for Business and Finance Tyson Otto reported the renewal rates from Blue Cross Blue Shield represent a nine and a half percent increase over the current rates.

The board accepted the lowest of three bids for demolition of five NCMC properties by Truitt’s Dirt Works and Demolition of Linneus for $23,500. The Physical Plant budget will fund the purchase.

Director of Facilities Randy Young said buildings to be demolished will be on Lulu Street, Crowder Road, and Main Street in Trenton.

A bid was accepted to remove and replace the concrete entrances at the Ketcham Community Center in Trenton as well as an alternate bid to remove and replace the trash dumpster drive and an alternate bid to remove and replace the Americans with Disabilities Act sidewalk entrance and curb at 13th and Lulu streets. The bid was from Joe Devorss of Spickard for $24,115, and it was the only bid received.

Fifteen thousand dollars will come from the Ketcham Community Center budget, and the other $9,115 will come from the Physical Plant budget. Young said the work will replace deteriorated concrete around the Ketcham Center that has been in place for 20 years.

The board also accepted the lowest of three bids for the purchase of four HVAC units from Foster Heating and Air Conditioning of Chillicothe for $25,465. The purchase will be funded by the Physical Plant Budget. Young said the purchase will replace two HVAC units in Frey, one in Layson, and one in Hoffman that are 20 to 25 years old.

Nursing and information technology items were declared surplus. They included two birthing simulators and seven skills lab beds as well as multiple computers, monitors, servers, telephones, scanners, printers, and other equipment.

Chief Information Officer Alan Barnett reported the functional informational technology equipment will be disposed of or auctioned in accordance with NCMC Board policy. The defective equipment will be sent to a licensed recycler to avoid the items being improperly disposed of.