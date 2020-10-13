Road work continues on Ninth Street in Trenton

Crews were unable to begin mainline paving on Highway 6, or Ninth Street, in Trenton Monday, October 12th due to permit work the City of Trenton had scheduled.

According to Missouri Department of Transportation Intermediate Communications Specialist Jenna Keyes, says crews began the mainline paving from Fourth Street and the railroad bridge Tuesday, October 13th. The work is expected to take two days and be done by Thursday afternoon at the latest.

Crews worked on driveway entrances to Highway 6 Monday, October 12th.

Keyes notes the permit work scheduled involved phone lines. City Administrator Ron Urton says A T and T has been putting in conduits near the Casey’s on Ninth Street.

