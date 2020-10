The Harrison County Health Department has been working to identify, isolate, and quarantine individuals who attended church or other activities at Immanuel Baptist Church in Bethany September 20th through October 4th due to potential exposure to COVID-19.

The health department recommends those individuals monitor for symptoms and quarantine for 14 days. They should contact a healthcare provider if they experience any symptoms and think they may have been exposed.

