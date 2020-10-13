Trenton High School Marching Band places second and third at competition in Kahoka

The Trenton High School marching band placed second in parade and third in field show competitions on Saturday in Kahoka during the 29th annual Clark County Parade of Champions.

Wright City and Central Lee High School of Iowa were the other schools competing in the 3A division. There were no indoor drumline or color guard events at this festival.

Trenton drum majors Ellie Boman and Amanda Parrack received the Outstanding Drum Major Award with 86.5 points out of 100.

The Trenton Drumline was only four points away from receiving the Outstanding Drumline Award scoring 91 out of 100 points.

Ethan Stewart is the Trenton R-9 director of bands.

