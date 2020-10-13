Wallace State Park hosts fall fun event with hike and campsite decorating contest on October 24th

Staff at Wallace State Park invites the public to attend their annual fall fun event on Saturday, Oct, 24. The day includes a trail hiking adventure called “Find the Pumpkin” at 2 p.m. Hikers who find the hidden pumpkins on the trails will win a special prize. Those interested in participating should meet at the campground amphitheater prior to 2 p.m. for details.

Campers are encouraged to transform their campsites with lights and decorations for the annual Halloween Campsite Decorating Contest. Please keep decorations family-friendly and safe for people and wildlife.

Campers and all visitors can enter the pumpkin carving and decorating contest. Judging will take place at each campsite at 7 p.m. Prizes will be awarded for the top three best-decorated campsites and the top three pumpkins.

Wallace State Park is located six miles south of Cameron on Highway 121. From Interstate 35, take Exit 48, go south on Highway 69 for one-half mile and then take Highway 121 for one mile to the park entrance. For more information about the event, contact the park at 816-632-3745.

