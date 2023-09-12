Residents of Grundy County reminded of upcoming E-waste collection event

Pin Share Reddit Share Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

Residents of Grundy County are reminded of the upcoming electronics collection event at the Trenton airport. Many different types of electronics, often referred to as e-waste, can be disposed of on September 22 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. and on September 23 from 8 a.m. until noon. Those with items to dispose of will need to show proof of residency in Grundy County.

Grundy County Emergency Management used its mass notification system to send the event flyer to 870 emailed addresses on file. The mass notification system involves a two-year contract with Everbridge as the software provider. The cost of $1,800 is split among three entities: the City of Trenton, Grundy County, and the Grundy County Health Department.

The system requires consumers to sign up to receive the notifications, some of which are considered to be emergencies in terms of public safety. This includes severe weather, boil water orders, unexpected road closures, neighborhood evacuations, and missing persons. To date, around 1,000 people have entered their cell phone numbers for text notifications, and about 900 have entered their email addresses for the notifications.

Anyone can sign up at no cost by going to grundymoalert.com.

Glen Briggs of Trenton is the primary contact for the mass notifications.

