Obituary & Services: Joseph Michael (Mike) Painter

Joseph Michael (Mike) Painter was born Thursday, July 11, 1940, to Joseph Walton Painter and Dorothy Maxine Moore Painter in Milan, MO. Mike passed away on Saturday, September 9, 2023. Mike graduated from Chillicothe High School in 1958, then enlisted in the US Air Force serving until 1966. Mike married Marian Alice Banks on July 26, 1959.

After his service, Mike and Marian returned to Chillicothe in 1966. Mike worked at the airport for Blackie Reed instructing and flying charters. He opened Chillicothe Flying Service with Larry Lyman in 1977. Mike was the airport manager for 23 years. Mike and Marian moved to Haiti in 2000 until 2019. Among their work, they started a sewing school. Mike continued to fly, instruct, and do some preaching. Mike was a member of Life Point Church, Optimist International, American Legion Post 25, Pilots for Christ, and Gideons. Mike leaves behind a legacy of pilots including his son, son-in-law, and granddaughter.

Mike is survived by his wife, Marian of the home; their daughter, Annette (Steve) Waits of Rogersville, AL; their son, Les (Debbie) Painter of Huntersville, NC; their daughter, Emily (Duane) Colter of Plainfield, IN; their son, Jim (Tammy) Painter of Dearborn, MO; their daughter, Laura (David) Bailey of Chillicothe, MO; and daughter, Amy (Kerby) Psota of Bogard, MO; grandchildren Aaron (Erin) Colter, Allison (Robert) Matthews, Adam (Renea) Colter, Levi Ward, Cody (Preston) Redman, Krystin (Steven) White, Amanda Waits, Isaac Bailey and Becca Bailey; great-grandchildren, Katelynn and Mason Matthews, Sterling Colter, Xander and Hunter Redman, and Rowan Findling; his sister, Patti (Ed) Tucker of Hamilton, MO; sister in law, Elaine Painter of KC, MO; his brothers in law, Ed Banks of TX and Don Banks of Chillicothe, MO; and nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, David Painter; and his brother-in-law, Buddy Banks.

Services will be held at Heritage Funeral Home, 3141 N Washington St, Chillicothe, MO 64601. Visitation will be held Thursday, September 14, 2023, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be Friday, September 15, 2023, at 10:30 a.m. with burial following at Edgewood Cemetery.

Memorials can be made to Pilots for Christ International and Mailed to or left at Heritage Funeral Home 3141 N Washington Street Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

