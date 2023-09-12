Laredo Board of Education approves multiple initiatives in recent meeting

Share Pin Share Reddit Share WhatsApp 0 Shares

The Laredo R-7 Board of Education unanimously approved the appointment of Misty Foster as the District Program Coordinator for multiple programs during their meeting on September 11th. Foster will oversee various areas, including Wellness, Foster Care, English Language Learners, Migrants, Homeless, and Title IX.

During the meeting, the board also gave their approval for the adoption of the Missouri Ethics Commission Code of Ethics Conflict of Interest Ordinance and the 2023-2024 Literacy Plan.

Students from kindergarten through eighth grade can look forward to an exciting fall field trip to a local pumpkin patch on September 22nd.

The school will be celebrating Grandparents Day on October 6th, inviting all grandparents to join in the festivities. Additionally, mark your calendars for the upcoming Christmas program scheduled for December 8th.

Junior high school basketball and cheer programs will now include students from fifth through eighth grades, providing more opportunities for young athletes.

The school board announced that they will be running an advertisement for snow removal bids, ensuring the safety of the school premises during winter.

Lastly, the board entered into an executive session to discuss personnel matters in a closed-door session.

